Trump plan to avoid business conflicts of interest doesn't fly

Washington (CNN) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reiterated Thursday that if he wins the presidency he'll have his children run his companies to eliminate any conflicts of interest as commander in chief -- but it turns out, it's not that simple.

Handing the business to his kids will do nothing to minimize the potential for foreign influence on the presidency and would make it possible for the Trump family to gain financially from the highest office in the land, global businesses analysts and former presidential advisers said.

Trump has said that his children will be his business management back-up plan for months now, most recently in a Fox News interview Thursday.

"I will sever my connections and I'll have my children and executives run the company, and I wouldn't discuss it with them," Trump said in reference to a Newsweek magazine article about the potential conflicts of interest caused by Trump's business holdings in India, South Korea, Russia and elsewhere.

