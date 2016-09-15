Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump plan to avoid business conflicts of interest doesn't fly

By Nicole Gaouette

Updated 12:47 PM ET, Thu September 15, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump, the Republican Party&#39;s presidential nominee, has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate to producing and starring in TV shows, see how he&#39;s shaped his empire.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential nominee, has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate to producing and starring in TV shows, see how he's shaped his empire.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York&#39;s economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York's economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977-1990, when they divorced. They had three children together.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977-1990, when they divorced. They had three children together.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Trump signs his second book, &quot;Trump: Surviving at the Top,&quot; in 1990. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.trump.com/publications/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has published&lt;/a&gt; at least 16 other books, including &quot;The Art of the Deal&quot; and &quot;The America We Deserve.&quot;
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve."
Hide Caption
4 of 21
Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
An advertisement for the television show &quot;The Apprentice&quot; hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as &quot;Celebrity Apprentice.&quot;
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice."
Hide Caption
6 of 21
A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/03/08/news/trump-university-controversy-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Three separate lawsuits&lt;/a&gt; -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York&#39;s attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump&#39;s camp has rejected the class-action suits&#39; claims as &quot;baseless.&quot; And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp has rejected the class-action suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
Trump wrestles with &quot;Stone Cold&quot; Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
For &quot;The Apprentice,&quot; Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Trump appears on the set of &quot;The Celebrity Apprentice&quot; with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In May 2012, on CNN&#39;s &quot;The Situation Room,&quot; Trump said that President Barack Obama&#39;s birthplace is a matter of opinion. In regards to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2012/05/29/firing-off-trump-stands-by-birther-comments/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;President&#39;s Hawaiian birth certificate&lt;/a&gt;, Trump said &quot;a lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate.&quot;
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In May 2012, on CNN's "The Situation Room," Trump said that President Barack Obama's birthplace is a matter of opinion. In regards to the President's Hawaiian birth certificate, Trump said "a lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate."
Hide Caption
14 of 21
Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was just before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was just before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
In June 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/16/politics/donald-trump-2016-announcement-elections/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump announces that he is running for President&lt;/a&gt; during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/28/politics/donald-trump-the-apprentice-presidential-campaign/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He said he will give up the show&lt;/a&gt; &quot;The Apprentice&quot; to run.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
In June 2015, Trump announces that he is running for President during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. He said he will give up the show "The Apprentice" to run.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party&#39;s nomination for President. &quot;I have had a truly great life in business,&quot; he said. &quot;But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It&#39;s time to deliver a victory for the American people.&quot;
Photos: Donald Trump's empire
Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people."
Hide Caption
21 of 21
01 Donald Trump 0504 donald trump 1976 RESTRICTEDdonald trump wife ivana08 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED 02 trump05 trump07 trumpTrump University 12 trump10 trump14 trump06 donald trump 0504 04 donald trump 0504 30 trump32 trump01 donald trump 0825donald trump escalator02 donald trump 050403 donald trump 050407 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED01 week in politics 0723

Story highlights

  • Experts say Trump's plan to have his kids run his business presents real problems
  • Foreign countries could use Trump properties to pressure or influence the White House, experts say

Washington (CNN)Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reiterated Thursday that if he wins the presidency he'll have his children run his companies to eliminate any conflicts of interest as commander in chief -- but it turns out, it's not that simple.

Handing the business to his kids will do nothing to minimize the potential for foreign influence on the presidency and would make it possible for the Trump family to gain financially from the highest office in the land, global businesses analysts and former presidential advisers said.
    Trump has said that his children will be his business management back-up plan for months now, most recently in a Fox News interview Thursday.
    "I will sever my connections and I'll have my children and executives run the company, and I wouldn't discuss it with them," Trump said in reference to a Newsweek magazine article about the potential conflicts of interest caused by Trump's business holdings in India, South Korea, Russia and elsewhere.
    RELATED: Can Donald Trump be a CEO and a president?
    Read More
    However, there are a number of reasons why putting his kids in charge wouldn't address concerns, according to experts. Trump would still know where his family properties are located in the US and overseas, and as president, would be in a position to make decisions on the economy and foreign policy that could benefit his family's fortunes.
    And foreign countries might see Trump business ventures in their country as a way to exert pressure or curry favor.
    "What it will be, for sure, is a constant drama as to whether his business ventures are benefiting or being harmed by his public policy decisions," said Gary Hufbauer, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
    Kenneth Gross, who has advised previous presidential candidates on how to handle their finances, said Trump's handing his business over to his heirs or placing the holdings into a blind trust doesn't work well with physical properties. Generally, these techniques are applied to stock or bond assets that someone else trades for the original investor.
    "Putting it into a blind trust doesn't wipe out your knowledge of it. You know it's there," said Gross, now a lawyer at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meager and Flom.
    Trump's Financial Disclosure Report shows the bulk of his business interests are in the US, but he has holdings such as hotels and golf courses in at least 22 countries, including Saudi Arabia, China, Turkey, Panama, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
    Does Trump devalue golf properties to avoid taxes?
    Does Trump devalue golf properties to avoid taxes?

      JUST WATCHED

      Does Trump devalue golf properties to avoid taxes?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Does Trump devalue golf properties to avoid taxes? 02:50
    In an example of how complicated Trump's business holdings are, the candidate paused during remarks about Chinese currency manipulation at the Economic Club in New York Thursday to add a thought -- that he "likes China" because it rents a lot of condos.
    "Most foreign policy decisions you would make would have real implications for your holdings and your net worth, which means the conflicts of interests would be piling up beginning with every morning's security briefing," said Norm Ornstein, a political scientist at the American Enterprise Institute.
    And other countries could see Trump's business as a means to wield influence. "There would always be the question -- whether they're putting the screws on him in his private life to have him change his policies in his public life," Hufbauer said.
    A former ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush said another problem will be the way banks and regulatory agencies in the US deal with Trump family members managing his properties.
    "You think the banks are going to turn down the president's son on a leveraged loan?" said Richard Painter, now a corporate law professor at the University of Minnesota.
    In Thursday's Fox interview, Trump was also asked how he would handle a situation in which sanctions were imposed on a country where his businesses are located.
    "Oh, I would absolutely get out in some form, if its ownership -- would have to sell," Trump said. "I would get out of those countries. I wouldn't be want to be involved."
    CNN Map