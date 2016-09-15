Story highlights The margin is narrower among registered voters

17% said they don't know who they'll vote for

(CNN) The presidential race might be tighter than usual in Texas, but a new survey found the state's voters leaning the same way they have in the last nine elections.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leads Democrat Hillary Clinton among likely voters in the state 39%-32%, a new Texas Lyceum poll shows. Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson picks up the support of 9% and Green Party nominee Jill Stein garners 3%, according to the poll.

A sizable 17% said they don't know who they'll vote for.

Among a broader sample of registered voters, Trump leads Clinton in a four-way race by just a single point, 30%-29%, but both Johnson and Stein will be on the Texas ballot in November.

The poll showed a yawning racial gap in the state's electorate. Trump holds a large lead over Clinton among white voters, 54%-19%, while the Democratic nominee claims advantages among African-Americans (69%-2%) and Hispanics (39%-27%).

Read More