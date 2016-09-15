Trump, Clinton tied in new poll

Story highlights Clinton and Trump are tied at 42%

(CNN) Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are tied nationally amid waning enthusiasm among Democratic voters, according to the latest CBS News/New York Times poll released Thursday.

The survey found Trump and Clinton locked at 42% among likely voters nationwide in a four-way race with Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein included.

Johnson and Stein garnered 8% and 4% respectively, according to the poll, with Clinton losing slightly more supporters to the pair than Trump.

Clinton narrowly edged Trump among likely voters, 46%-44% in a head-to-head without either Johnson or Stein included, the CBS/NYT poll found. But most Americans will have the option to vote for either of the two third-party candidates. Johnson will be on the ballot in all 50 states, while Stein will be on the ballot in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

The findings provide a snapshot of a race that suddenly looks tighter than it did a month ago, when Clinton emerged from her party's convention with leads nationally and in swing states.

