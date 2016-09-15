Ryan: Trump should release his taxes

Story highlights Paul Ryan spoke to reporters at his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill

Donald Trump has pledged to reveal his returns, but cited advice from financial advisers not to do so

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said he believes presidential candidates should disclose their tax records, but deferred Donald Trump's preference on timing on when to put them out.

"I released mine. I think we should release our returns, I'll leave it to him when to do it," Ryan, who was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2012, told reporters at his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill.

Trump has pledged to reveal his returns, but cited advice from financial advisers not to do so until an audit for some previous years filings by the Internal Revenue Service is complete. Democrats and some Republicans continue to press the businessman for greater transparency on the issue.

Donald Trump Jr. offered a different reason for not releasing the records: The public would scrutinize them.

"Because he's got a 12,000-page tax return that would create ... financial auditors out of every person in the country asking questions that would detract from (his father's) main message," Trump, Jr. told the Tribune-Review in Pennsylvania in a piece published Wednesday.

