Obama hits 'mean' campaign rhetoric in rebuke of Trump

Story highlights "The talk around these issues is cut deeper than in years past," Obama said

Obama bemoaned controversial language about immigrants

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama on Thursday night delivered an unmistakable -- though unnamed -- rebuke of Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric, claiming the GOP candidate had injected new "ugliness" into the debate over immigration.

"It is possible to insist on a lawful and orderly system while still seeing students and their hard-working parents not as criminals, not as rapists, but as families who came here for the same reasons that all immigrants came here: to work, and to learn and to build a better life," Obama said, recalling the descriptions of undocumented Mexican immigrants that Trump used during his campaign announcement more than a year ago.

In a bitter election season, "the talk around these issues is cut deeper than in years past," Obama said. "It's a little more personal. A little meaner. A little uglier."

Obama was speaking in Washington at a gala dinner for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, acting as a warmup for Hillary Clinton, who spoke afterward. Earlier, the White House said that no formal meeting was planned between the two Democrats, but that it was possible they would encounter each other backstage.

During his remarks, Obama bemoaned controversial language about immigrants emanating from the campaign trail, saying it was destined to alienate voters.

Read More