Obama to create first US Atlantic marine monument

Story highlights Obama will designate the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument on Thursday

It will protect 4,913 square miles of ocean from commercial activity and development

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama plans to designate on Thursday an undersea range of canyons and peaks off the US Eastern seaboard as the country's first Atlantic marine national monument.

The move, in the works for more than a year, will further Obama's conservation efforts in the final months of his presidency, an initiative he views as a major component of his environmental legacy.

The Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, situated 130 miles southeast of Cape Cod on the southern edge of George's Bank, will protect 4,913 square miles of ocean from commercial activity and development, the White House said.

Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Barack Obama toured Midway Atoll in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument on Thursday. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Midway, an atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, was an important naval air station and submarine refit base for the US during the Second World War. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Obama also visited the Battle of Midway Navy Memorial. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat The US won its most famous naval victory when it defeated Japan at the Battle of Midway in 1942. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Midway is part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the largest protected marine refuge in the world. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat The White Tern is one of 19 bird species found on Midway. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Roughly 1.5 million Laysan albatross nest on Midway during high season. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Tons of plastic debris washes ashore on Midway each year and it's taking a devastating toll on the wildlife there. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat A Laysan albatross feeds its chick on Midway. The birds carry five tons of plastic waste onto the island each year. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat Almost all of the albatross die with their stomachs full of plastic debris. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Midway: An oasis under threat The endangered Hawaiian monk seal also calls Midway home. Hide Caption 11 of 11

That includes barring undersea drilling and mining, as well as commercial fishing activity. An administration official downplayed the effect on local fisherman, describing a "limited number of vessels" who regularly operate in the newly protected area.

Some fishing groups had protested the long-rumored designation of the canyons and seamounts as a national monument, saying the move could harm the region's economy and impede the work of existing fishery management groups.

Read More