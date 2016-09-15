Ivanka Trump cuts off Cosmo interview after tough questioning

Story highlights Ivanka Trump cut short an interview with Cosmopolitan on Wednesday

Trump accused the interviewer of having "a lot of negativity"

(CNN) Ivanka Trump cut short an interview with Cosmopolitan published Wednesday after being asked about some of Donald Trump's past comments about childcare and maternity leave.

Trump criticized the interviewer for having "a lot of negativity" in her questions.

But the candidate's daughter bristled when interviewer Prachi Gupta asked, "In 2004, Donald Trump said that pregnancy is an inconvenient thing for a business. It's surprising to see this policy from him today. Can you talk a little about those comments, and perhaps what has changed?"

"So I think that you have a lot of negativity in these questions," Ivanka Trump said, according to Cosmopolitan's transcript. "So I don't know how useful it is to spend too much time with you on this, if you're going to make a comment like that."

Read More