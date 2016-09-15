Ivanka Trump cuts off Cosmo interview after tough questioning

Story highlights
(CNN)Ivanka Trump cut short an interview with Cosmopolitan published Wednesday after being asked about some of Donald Trump's past comments about childcare and maternity leave.
Trump criticized the interviewer for having "a lot of negativity" in her questions.
Trump had hoped to highlight the Republican presidential nominee's new childcare policy, which she helped craft and introduce this week.
But the candidate's daughter bristled when interviewer Prachi Gupta asked, "In 2004, Donald Trump said that pregnancy is an inconvenient thing for a business. It's surprising to see this policy from him today. Can you talk a little about those comments, and perhaps what has changed?"
"So I think that you have a lot of negativity in these questions," Ivanka Trump said, according to Cosmopolitan's transcript. "So I don't know how useful it is to spend too much time with you on this, if you're going to make a comment like that."
She said the question was "an unfair characterization of his track record and his support of professional women."
Gupta pressed on: "I would like to say that I'm sorry the questions -- you're finding them negative, but it is relevant that a presidential candidate made those comments. So I'm just following up."
"Well, you said he made those comments. I don't know that he said those comments," Trump said.
Presented with the source of her father's quote -- an NBC interview in 2004 -- Trump shot back that "there's plenty of time for you to editorialize around this," and again pitched the campaign's new childcare policy.
"I hope that regardless of what your political viewpoint is, this should be celebrated," she added.
When Gupta pivoted to asking Trump about how Donald Trump proposed to pay for some of his most expensive policy proposals -- such as the border wall with Mexico, infrastructure investment, and increased defense spending -- Trump said that the policies would all be paid for as a result of the Trump campaign's forthcoming tax reform plan.
Shortly thereafter, she cut the interview off.
"I'm going to jump off -- I have to run. I apologize," Trump said.