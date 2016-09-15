Story highlights
(CNN)Presidential candidates are just like us: They're also anxiously awaiting the return of their favorite TV shows after summer break.
Hillary Clinton took a moment on the campaign trail Thursday after a bout of pneumonia to briefly discuss her television show preferences on her plane during a stop in White Plains, New York.
Clinton said she was "so sad" that "The Good Wife" is over, but cited the CBS drama "Madam Secretary" as a possible replacement.
"'Madam Secretary' however, is coming back, so that's something to look forward to," Clinton said. "I actually get a big kick out of it."
"Madam Secretary" is a fictional television series starring Téa Leoni as the secretary of state.
"I watched it with, you know, a little bit of skepticism at first, but then I got so into it. And (I) really liked the story lines," Clinton raved.
Clinton has discussed her binge-watching habits in the past -- in an October appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," she said she watched "House of Cards," "Madam Secretary" and "The Good Wife."
She also told Jamie Harison, the chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, during an August interview on his YouTube channel that she enjoys watching "Madam Secretary," "The Good Wife" and "Downton Abbey."
"But what I relax by," she said, is HGTV, specifically mentioning "Love it or List it" and "Beachfront Bargain Hunt."
Clinton will travel to North Carolina later Thursday.