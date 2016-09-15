Photos: Women in the Oval Office on TV and film (Warning: spoilers ahead) Geena Davis plays Mackenzie Allen, the first female president, in "Commander in Chief," which aired on ABC for one season in 2005-2006. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in "Veep" as Selina Meyer, who is first introduced in the HBO sitcom as vice president but assumes the presidency upon the president's resignation.

Robin Wright stars as Claire Underwood in the Netflix series "House of Cards." She is introduced to the audience as a lobbyist who runs an environmental nonprofit organization, but in later seasons ascends to the position of US ambassador to the United Nations.

Glenn Close plays Vice President Kathryn Bennett to Harrison Ford's President James Marshall in the major motion picture "Air Force One." While Marshall is held hostage aboard his aircraft, Bennett steps up to deal with the Russian terrorists to ensure the president's safe return.

In "The Iron Lady," Meryl Streep plays Margaret Thatcher, the longest-serving prime minister of the United Kingdom. Thatcher is also the first woman to have served in the role and received the nickname "The Iron Lady" due to her firm policies and leadership style.

Cherry Jones stars as President Allison Taylor in seasons 7 and 8 of "24" on Fox. Jones has said she hopes that her portrayal of Taylor might convince the American public that a woman can be president.

Kate Burton plays Sally Langston on the ABC series "Scandal." Langston is the vice president to President Fitzgerald Grant but runs as an Independent in a bid to unseat him.