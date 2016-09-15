Hillary Clinton doesn't want to talk about Colin Powell's emails

Story highlights Clinton declined to comment on Powell's hacked emails

White Plains, New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton declined to discuss Colin Powell's hacked emails during an interview on Thursday, instead joking that she has already talked enough about her own emails.

In hacked emails, Powell wrote: "Everything (Hillary Clinton) touches she kind of screws up with hubris," blunt comments that the the Bush administration secretary of state did not intend to go public.

"I have a great deal of respect for Colin Powell, and I have a lot of sympathy for anyone whose emails become public," Clinton said in response to a question from CNN's Don Lemon on the Tom Joyner radio show. "I'm not going to start discussing someone else's private emails. I've already spent a lot of time talking about my own, as you know."

Asked again, Clinton said: "I'm not going to comment on anything that is said in a private email."

Trump, meanwhile, took to Twitter Wednesday night to disparage Powell, seemingly in response to harsh words from the former Bush administration official.

I was never a fan of Colin Powell after his weak understanding of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq = disaster. We can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2016

