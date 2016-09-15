Story highlights US intelligence report says that two more former detainees have return to terror

House bill would prevent any additional transfers of inmates

Washington (CNN) The House passed legislation Thursday that would prohibit the transfer of any of the remaining detainees from Guantanamo Bay to the US homeland or any foreign country.

The move comes the day after a new intelligence report revealed that two more former inmates have returned to terrorist activity since being released.

The twin developments further set back the administration's efforts to close Guantanamo, an early pledge of President Barack Obama. However, the White House is continuing to express optimism that the goal will be reached despite the administration's dwindling time in office.

While the latest bill passed largely along party lines and is unlikely to move forward in the Senate, it signals a continued resistance to the administration's efforts to reduce the prison population. Capitol Hill's unwillingness to allow detainees to be housed in the United States has posed a major obstacle as the White House tries to find homes for the 61 remaining Guantanamo prisoners.

"For the president, this is about keeping a campaign promise. For us, this is about keeping Americans safe," House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said in a statement following the bill's passage Thursday.

