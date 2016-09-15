Gary Johnson: The fastest one in the race?

Story highlights
- Candidates' health has emerged as an issue
- One third party candidate has said he runs very fast
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump said he is not one to exercise, and Hillary Clinton drew a lot of attention after faltering in public and taking a few days of rest over pneumonia.
Voters truly concerned about fitness could take a look at Gary Johnson.
"I don't want this to be an embellishment, but I will be the fittest president of the United States ever," Johnson said Wednesday in Detroit.
Although President Barack Obama is no slouch, and his predecessor, President George W. Bush, was a regular exerciser, Johnson has a decent case to make.
The Libertarian candidate for president and former governor of New Mexico is an avowed athlete and outdoor adventurer. He said he has climbed the tallest peak on every continent, including Mount Everest.
Men's Health totaled up the marathon times offered by previous presidential candidates, and Johnson had the shortest personal best. He was about an hour faster than Bush and faster still than House Speaker Paul Ryan, another well known fitness obsessive.
Johnson has done more than marathons and titanic hikes, however. He talked to Runner's World about his performances in 10K, Olympic triathlon and Ironman as well.
In July, CNN's Brianna Keilar asked Johnson about his athletic accomplishments and if he had any advice to dole out.
"One step in front of the other," Johnson answered. He also took the opportunity to correct what he said was a previous misstatement. Johnson said he did not bike 600 miles in 36 hours -- "I believe it was 485 miles in 36 hours."
The third party candidate and his campaign have often referenced his athletic chops to bolster his presidential bid. In the aftermath of his "Aleppo" gaffe, Johnson campaign spokesperson Joe Hunter told CNN that Johnson would overcome the major blow, adding, "He has, after all, climbed a few mountains in his life."