DNC chair expresses confidence despite tightening polls

In Florida, likely voters split 47% for Trump to 44% for Clinton

Washington (CNN) The interim chief of the Democratic National Committee expressed confidence Thursday that despite tightening poll numbers, Hillary Clinton will ultimately prevail in the presidential race.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked Donna Brazile on "The Situation Room" about a recent CNN/ORC poll showing Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump locked in a near-even contest in Florida, a perennial swing state.

"If he carries Florida and Ohio, some of these other states could potentially swing in his direction as well," Blitzer said.

"I don't see it," Brazile responded. "Donald Trump has had a great four days. Maybe he has had a great two years. He is taking up a lot of oxygen."

She said the solution was for the party to concentrate on registering voters.

