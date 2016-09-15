DNC chair expresses confidence despite tightening polls

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)The interim chief of the Democratic National Committee expressed confidence Thursday that despite tightening poll numbers, Hillary Clinton will ultimately prevail in the presidential race.
CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked Donna Brazile on "The Situation Room" about a recent CNN/ORC poll showing Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump locked in a near-even contest in Florida, a perennial swing state.
"If he carries Florida and Ohio, some of these other states could potentially swing in his direction as well," Blitzer said.
"I don't see it," Brazile responded. "Donald Trump has had a great four days. Maybe he has had a great two years. He is taking up a lot of oxygen."
She said the solution was for the party to concentrate on registering voters.
"You know what I tell the folks in Florida? Keep working ... Keep getting new voters registered," Brazile said. "The (voter registration) deadline in Florida is October 11. Early voting starting in a couple of states on September 22. Keep working. Keep working. Keep working."
Brazile -- who became interim chair of the Democratic National Committee after her predecessor, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, stepped down after hacked DNC emails revealed staffers showing favoritism toward Clinton over Bernie Sanders -- also said hacking is a concern across the political spectrum.
"I am convinced based on the evidence that we received from our sources that it was Russian intelligence services," Brazile said, adding, "It is something not just political parties should be concerned about, but individuals as well as ordinary consumers."
Brazile also said Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is taking steps aimed at preventing electoral systems being hacked.
As for Trump's claims to be in good health, based on a letter from his doctor, Brazile was dismissive.
"I saw the one-liners -- 'excellent,' 'healthy,' 'great,'" she said. "I look forward to Donald Trump being in the next Olympics, OK?"