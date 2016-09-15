Story highlights "I'll answer that question at the right time," he said

Trump's top surrogates have recently tried to downplay the "birther" controversy

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump on Thursday again refused to say whether he believes President Barack Obama was born in the US, despite recent efforts by his top surrogates to downplay the "birther" controversy.

"I'll answer that question at the right time. I just don't want to answer it yet," Trump told The Washington Post

Trump was responding to a question about whether Kellyanne Conway, his campaign manager, was being accurate when she said last week that Trump now believes Obama was born in the United States.

Trump told the Post he didn't want to talk about the so-called "birther" controversy anymore, but refused to say what he believed about it.

"It's OK. (Conway) is allowed to speak what she thinks. I want to focus on jobs, I want to focus on other things," he said. "I don't talk about it anymore. The reason I don't is because then everyone is going to be talking about it as opposed to jobs, the military, the vets, security."

Read More