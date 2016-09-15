Story highlights Donald Trump's appearance on the "Dr. Oz Show" is expected to air Thursday

Trump's doctor's note comes a day after Hillary Clinton released medical information

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump released Thursday a letter from his doctor detailing some of his medical information, showing him to be in good health and including a statement that says he had "stamina."

Trump's campaign released the records, timed with the airing of his appearance discussing them on the "Dr. Oz Show."

"We are pleased to disclose all of the test results which show that Mr. Trump is in excellent health, and has the stamina to endure — uninterrupted — the rigors of a punishing and unprecedented presidential campaign and, more importantly, the singularly demanding job of President of the United States," the statement said.

Hillary Clinton released similar information Wednesday.

