- Donald Trump's appearance on the "Dr. Oz Show" is expected to air Thursday
- Trump's doctor's note comes a day after Hillary Clinton released medical information
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump released Thursday a letter from his doctor detailing some of his medical information, showing him to be in good health and including a statement that says he had "stamina."
Trump's campaign released the records, timed with the airing of his appearance discussing them on the "Dr. Oz Show."
"We are pleased to disclose all of the test results which show that Mr. Trump is in excellent health, and has the stamina to endure — uninterrupted — the rigors of a punishing and unprecedented presidential campaign and, more importantly, the singularly demanding job of President of the United States," the statement said.
Hillary Clinton released similar information Wednesday.
The fact that Trump's physician's letter references "stamina" is significant because it's a word the Republican presidential nominee has regularly used in attacking Clinton. After taking several days off from directly attacking Clinton's health following her diagnosis of pneumonia over the weekend, Trump appeared to raise questions about her health at a rally Wednesday night in Ohio.
"I don't know folks -- you think Hillary Clinton would be able to stand up here for an hour and do this? I don't know," Trump said.
Trump also said during the rally that Clinton is "in all fairness ... lying in bed and getting better."
"And we want her better. We want her back on the trail, right?"
Trump has frequently used discussions of virility as an attack against his opponents. Throughout the primary, he labeled opponent Jeb Bush as "low energy," and attacked rival Ben Carson as even "lower energy."