Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. made a reference to "warming up the gas chamber" while complaining about how the treatment his father has received by the political press compares to coverage of Hillary Clinton.

"The media has been her number one surrogate in this. Without the media, this wouldn't even be a contest. But the media has built her up. They've let her slide on every indiscrepancy, on every lie, on every DNC game trying to get Bernie Sanders out of the thing," Trump Jr. told Philadelphia-based conservative talk radio host Chris Stigall on Wednesday.

"I mean, if Republicans were doing that, they'd be warming up the gas chamber right now. It's a very different system -- there's nothing fair about it," Trump Jr. added.

Trump Jr. also said that as a Republican running as an outsider, "every day, everyone's throwing everything they could possibly throw at him."

Gas chambers were used by Nazis in the Holocaust -- the genocide of 6 million Jews and millions of others during World War II.

