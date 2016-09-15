Donald Trump: I'm 'the least racist person'

Story highlights Bishop Wayne T. Jackson conducted an interview with Trump

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump told a Detroit pastor interview aired Wednesday that he is "the least racist person."

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson interviewed the Republican presidential nominee who has been repeatedly criticized of making racially insensitive comments.

"I am the least racist person that you have ever met," Trump told the pastor in the interview taped earlier this month and aired on the Impact Network.

"And you can speak to Don King, who knows me very well. You can speak to so many different people," Trump said, referring to the African-American former boxing promoter.

But critics have noted Trump has repeatedly engaged in divisive and racist rhetoric since the launch of his campaign.

