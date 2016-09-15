24 turbulent hours for Trump's children

Story highlights Trump's children have increased their appearances on the campaign trail in recent weeks

Ivanka and Don Jr. both cut off interviews when faced with tough questions

Washington (CNN) The Trump kids aren't alright.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, some of Donald Trump's children are showing signs of impatience and struggling to stay on message.

In the past 24 hours, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have cut off interviews when pressed for answers on tough questions. Trump Jr. strayed from the campaign's talking point about the Republican nominee's tax returns -- that they'll be released once an IRS audit concludes -- when he said unveiling the documents would "detract" from his father's message.

And Trump Jr. caused a firestorm when, during a Thursday interview with a Philadelphia radio station, he raised the specter of the Holocaust by saying if Republicans acted like Hillary Clinton, the media would be "warming up the gas chamber." The campaign later said Trump Jr. was referring to capital punishment, though the Clinton campaign quickly seized on the remarks.

"The particular wording is extremely insensitive, divisive and probably pretty consistent with the type of rhetoric he heard around the house growing up," Clinton campaign chair John Podesta told reporters on a conference call.