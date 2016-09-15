CNN Poll of Polls: Clinton leads Trump by 2 points

Story highlights Clinton has 43% of support from likely voters, and Trump has 41% support

The Poll of Polls averages results from the five most recent publicly released national polls

Washington (CNN) Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is leading Republican nominee Donald Trump by two points with likely voters in the most recent CNN Poll of Polls released Thursday.

The analysis shows Clinton has 43% of support from likely voters, Trump had 41% support, Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson had 9% and Green Party candidate Jill Stein had 3%.

The Poll of Polls averages results from the five most recent publicly released national polls that meets CNN's standards for publication. All of the polls included the four-way match-ups with the third party candidates. The poll of polls does not have a margin of sampling error.

This comes as CNN/ORC polls show that Trump holds a narrow lead over Clinton in Ohio and the two are locked in a near-even contest in Florida, two critical battleground states for the election.

