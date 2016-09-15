Clinton Foundation president rebuts Trump's 'pay-for-play' accusations

Story highlights Donald Trump has cast the Clinton Foundation as a "pay-for-play" scheme

The Clintons say they'll stop accepting foreign and corporate contributions

Washington (CNN) Clinton Foundation president Donna Shalala says the charity would need to transition some of its work to other organizations if Hillary Clinton is president -- even though it didn't do so when she was secretary of state.

"When she's president, there's no process you could set up that would eliminate conflict of interest -- so we actually have to reduce the size of the foundation and what it does," Shalala, who was secretary of Health and Human Services under President Bill Clinton, said in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"What we have to do when she's president is we have to actually eliminate any aspect of conflict of interest -- so all the international programs are spun off," she said.

"There's no evidence that policy was impacted by anyone requesting an appointment. So let me dispute any indication that Mrs. Clinton's behavior on policy was changed in any way," Shalala said. "The most important thing is, this is a magnificent foundation that has reinvented philanthropy."

She said its work on issues like AIDS medication has to continue, noting that those programs will be transitioned to other charities -- "but not under the Clinton Foundation umbrella."

