Bill Clinton to celebrate birthday with glitzy Clinton Foundation fundraiser

White Plains, New York (CNN) Bill Clinton will headline his final fundraiser for the Clinton Foundation on Friday in New York, an aide to the philanthropic organization said.

The event at the legendary and ritzy Rainbow Room restaurant will serve two purposes: Raising money for Clinton's foundation and celebrate the former president's 70th birthday.

Clinton turned 70 in August and donors were invited this month to toast the former world leader by attending a party that features performances by Wynton Marsalis, Jon Bon Jovi and Barbra Streisand.

