Bill Clinton to celebrate birthday with glitzy Clinton Foundation fundraiser

Story highlights
- Bill Clinton turned 70 in August
- He will celebrate with a Clinton Foundation fundraiser
White Plains, New York (CNN)Bill Clinton will headline his final fundraiser for the Clinton Foundation on Friday in New York, an aide to the philanthropic organization said.
The event at the legendary and ritzy Rainbow Room restaurant will serve two purposes: Raising money for Clinton's foundation and celebrate the former president's 70th birthday.
Clinton turned 70 in August and donors were invited this month to toast the former world leader by attending a party that features performances by Wynton Marsalis, Jon Bon Jovi and Barbra Streisand.
Hillary Clinton, according to an aide to the former secretary of state, is not expected to attend the event where Politico reports the tickets cost between $50,000 and $250,000.
It is unclear how much money the event will raise, but a similar event on Bill Clinton's 60th birthday raised millions.
Bill Clinton has routinely used his birthday to raise money. The former president celebrated his 65th birthday with a "Decade of Difference" fundraising concert in Los Angeles featuring performances by Lady Gaga, Usher and U2's Bono and The Edge. Clinton celebrated his 50th birthday with a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee and his 1996 presidential campaign at Radio City Music Hall.
Jason Miller, Donald Trump's spokesman, knocked the fact that the names of attendees to Clinton's party will not be released beforehand.
"The Clinton Foundation's lack of disclosure surrounding this high-dollar event is deeply troubling and makes a mockery of Bill Clinton's claim that the foundation is 'as transparent as we can be,'" Miller said.
But because the event is a fundraiser for the foundation, those donors eventually will be listed on the Clinton Foundation's website.