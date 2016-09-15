Story highlights Pope Francis has reached out to faith leaders of all religions to reject extremism

UAE: Ideology and actions of extremists do not represent the core ethos of Islam

Ultimate goal is to restore the Middle East to a path of hope, progress and lasting prosperity

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the United Arab Emirates. The views expressed are solely those of the author.

(CNN) When His Holiness Pope Francis received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates, it was the highest-level official delegation from the Gulf state ever to visit the Vatican, and comes at a time when constructive dialogue between people of all faiths is of paramount importance.

It is critical to take every opportunity to show a united front against all forms of intolerance. Pope Francis has reached out to faith leaders of all religions to reject extremism wherever it occurs. The UAE is proud to stand with him. We believe that the ideology and actions of extremists do not represent the core ethos of Islam and must be loudly denounced on that basis. Above all this is a battle for hearts and minds.

In their sophisticated use of digital and social media to glorify murder and destruction, groups such as Daesh -- to use the Arabic term for ISIS -- continue to lure young people from all over the world into their ranks.

We must use every tool available to us to defeat their nihilist ideology of hatred. In this endeavor, the UAE has acted in collaboration with friends, who share our values.