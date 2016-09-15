Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

How the cool kids are voting in November

By Sally Kohn, CNN Political Commentator

Updated 8:55 AM ET, Thu September 15, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Katy Perry: I love Hillary Clinton
Katy Perry: I love Hillary Clinton

    JUST WATCHED

    Katy Perry: I love Hillary Clinton

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Katy Perry: I love Hillary Clinton 01:40

Story highlights

  • Sally Kohn: Hillary Clinton is receiving major celebrity endorsements
  • Celebrities, or "cool kids," are critical tastemakers determining the cultural and societal norms of today and tomorrow

Sally Kohn is an activist, columnist and television commentator. Follow her on Twitter @sallykohn. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN)The culture war began in 1970s America, when secular liberals and religious conservatives battled for the soul of the nation. Since then, there have been many skirmishes -- from gay rights versus traditional heteronormativity, feminism versus misogyny and racial justice versus white privilege and supremacy. But no matter the driving divisive issue, the culture war has always been a fight for our national cultural identity, a fight for who we are, how we define ourselves and what we decide falls within the boundaries of desirable societal norms.

To put it simply, the culture war has been a fight over what is "cool" in America. And perhaps more than any recent moment in time, the 2016 election highlights that the liberal left has decisively won that fight. Whatever you think of Hillary Clinton and her policies, it's clear that the cool kids are with her.
    When I use the term "cool," I mean as defined by popular culture -- what the cool kids are doing, not merely because of fads, but in response to fundamental social, cultural and political shifts in society. There's a reason hip hop tends to dominate the music charts today instead of, say, country.
    Actor Scott Baio told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro that he&#39;s joined the Trump train because he likes Donald Trump&#39;s message and toughness. &quot;It&#39;s very simple, because when he speaks I understand him,&quot; Baio explained. &quot;He speaks like I speak. He communicates with people very well.&quot;
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    Actor Scott Baio told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro that he's joined the Trump train because he likes Donald Trump's message and toughness. "It's very simple, because when he speaks I understand him," Baio explained. "He speaks like I speak. He communicates with people very well."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    Phil Robertson, best known for his role on the A&amp;amp;E reality television show &quot;Duck Dynasty,&quot; has endorsed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for the Republican nomination.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Ted Cruz is my man,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/13/politics/duck-dynasty-ted-cruz-phil-robertson-endorsement/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he said.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    Phil Robertson, best known for his role on the A&E reality television show "Duck Dynasty," has endorsed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for the Republican nomination.

    "Ted Cruz is my man," he said.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    Comedian Tommy Chong loves Bernie Sanders and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/29/politics/tommy-chong-bernie-sanders-marijuana/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has endorsed&lt;/a&gt; the Vermont senator for president.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Bernie&#39;s like a kush, like the best kind of weed you can get, because he&#39;s the answer to all our problems,&quot; Chong told CNN.
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    Comedian Tommy Chong loves Bernie Sanders and has endorsed the Vermont senator for president.

    "Bernie's like a kush, like the best kind of weed you can get, because he's the answer to all our problems," Chong told CNN.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    Around 200 people crowded into a New Hampshire restaurant in January to see retired soccer star Abby Wambach (arms outstretched) and actress Lena Dunham (wearing the hat). Both &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/08/politics/hillary-clinton-lena-dunham-abby-wambach/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;endorsed Hillary Clinton.&lt;/a&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I&#39;m embarrassed to say this, but it took me far too long to start voting,&quot; Dunham told the crowd. &quot;I had been of legal age for more than four years before I cast my first vote in the 2008 presidential election. It&#39;s not that I didn&#39;t care, but I didn&#39;t believe that me caring mattered. It was impossible for me to comprehend that one young woman checking a box after waiting in a long line could matter on a national level.&quot;
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    Around 200 people crowded into a New Hampshire restaurant in January to see retired soccer star Abby Wambach (arms outstretched) and actress Lena Dunham (wearing the hat). Both endorsed Hillary Clinton.

    "I'm embarrassed to say this, but it took me far too long to start voting," Dunham told the crowd. "I had been of legal age for more than four years before I cast my first vote in the 2008 presidential election. It's not that I didn't care, but I didn't believe that me caring mattered. It was impossible for me to comprehend that one young woman checking a box after waiting in a long line could matter on a national level."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    Clinton turned to a new celebrity surrogate -- singer Demi Lovato -- in an effort to win over young women in Iowa, a state where Sanders&#39; strength depends largely on his ability to turn out the youth vote.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In January, Clinton and Lovato drew a crowd of largely young women to the University of Iowa campus, where Lovato vouched for Clinton. After performing her hit song &quot;Confident,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/21/politics/hillary-clinton-demi-lovato-young-women-voters/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lovato said:&lt;/a&gt; &quot;I don&#39;t think there&#39;s a woman more confident than Hillary Clinton.&quot;
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    Clinton turned to a new celebrity surrogate -- singer Demi Lovato -- in an effort to win over young women in Iowa, a state where Sanders' strength depends largely on his ability to turn out the youth vote.

    In January, Clinton and Lovato drew a crowd of largely young women to the University of Iowa campus, where Lovato vouched for Clinton. After performing her hit song "Confident," Lovato said: "I don't think there's a woman more confident than Hillary Clinton."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    UFC champion Ronda Rousey endorsed Sanders for president.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I&#39;m voting for Bernie Sanders, because he doesn&#39;t take any corporate money,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/10/politics/bernie-sanders-ronda-rousey-endorsement/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rousey told Maxim magazine.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;I don&#39;t think politicians should be allowed to take money for their campaigns from outside interests.&quot;
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    UFC champion Ronda Rousey endorsed Sanders for president.

    "I'm voting for Bernie Sanders, because he doesn't take any corporate money," Rousey told Maxim magazine. "I don't think politicians should be allowed to take money for their campaigns from outside interests."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    Actress Eva Longoria has been an outspoken Clinton supporter since Clinton&#39;s 2008 campaign.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;She told &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tmz.com/2013/08/19/eva-longoria-hillary-clinton-support/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;TMZ&lt;/a&gt; in 2013 that if Clinton ran for President, she&#39;d &quot;absolutely&quot; support her.
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    Actress Eva Longoria has been an outspoken Clinton supporter since Clinton's 2008 campaign.

    She told TMZ in 2013 that if Clinton ran for President, she'd "absolutely" support her.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    Katy Perry, wearing Clinton&#39;s famous H logo on her white dress, rallies Clinton supporters outside a dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, in October.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Perry has been &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/26/politics/hillary-clinton-birthday-celebrities/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;outspoken on social media&lt;/a&gt; about her support for Clinton.
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    Katy Perry, wearing Clinton's famous H logo on her white dress, rallies Clinton supporters outside a dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, in October.

    Perry has been outspoken on social media about her support for Clinton.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    &quot;Family Guy&quot; creator Seth MacFarlane is a Sanders supporter. He introduced the Vermont senator at a rally in October, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EiPf3dz6ljc&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;telling the crowd&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;He&#39;s the only candidate on either side who truly seems to grasp the magnitude of the catastrophe (of climate change).&quot;
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane is a Sanders supporter. He introduced the Vermont senator at a rally in October, telling the crowd, "He's the only candidate on either side who truly seems to grasp the magnitude of the catastrophe (of climate change)."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    Basketball superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote an op-ed in &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2015/09/02/kareem-abdul-jabbar-this-is-the-difference-between-donald-trump-and-bernie-sanders/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Washington Post&lt;/a&gt; slamming GOP candidate Donald Trump and praising Sanders for how they&#39;ve handled their campaigns.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;He wrote that Sanders is &quot;a mature, thoughtful and intelligent man.&quot;
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    Basketball superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post slamming GOP candidate Donald Trump and praising Sanders for how they've handled their campaigns.

    He wrote that Sanders is "a mature, thoughtful and intelligent man."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    In an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/2015/02/08/magazine/kid-rock-theres-no-winning-that-battle.html?_r=0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;interview&lt;/a&gt; with The New York Times magazine, musician Kid Rock said that he was &quot;very interested&quot; in the things Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson has to say.
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    In an interview with The New York Times magazine, musician Kid Rock said that he was "very interested" in the things Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson has to say.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    Actor Chuck Norris has a very public bromance with former GOP candidate Mike Huckabee. When Huckabee announced his candidacy, Norris told &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/politics/first-draft/2015/05/05/mike-huckabee-has-chuck-norris-in-his-corner-again/?_r=0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The New York Times&lt;/a&gt; in a statement, &quot;I still believe Mike Huckabee is the most qualified.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Norris also endorsed Huckabee when he ran for President in 2008.
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    Actor Chuck Norris has a very public bromance with former GOP candidate Mike Huckabee. When Huckabee announced his candidacy, Norris told The New York Times in a statement, "I still believe Mike Huckabee is the most qualified."

    Norris also endorsed Huckabee when he ran for President in 2008.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    Actor James Woods &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/20/politics/james-woods-bernie-sanders-twitter/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;took to Twitter&lt;/a&gt; to say how much he admired Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, saying he was &quot;proud to support this remarkable woman and her historic campaign.&quot; Fiorina suspended her candidacy in February.
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    Actor James Woods took to Twitter to say how much he admired Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, saying he was "proud to support this remarkable woman and her historic campaign." Fiorina suspended her candidacy in February.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    Television personality Kim Kardashian &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/07/politics/hillary-clinton-kardashians-gop-debate/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;endorsed&lt;/a&gt; Clinton in a Facebook post shortly after the first GOP debate wrapped in August.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;She took a selfie with Clinton, writing, &quot;I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak &amp;amp; hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident.&quot;
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    Television personality Kim Kardashian endorsed Clinton in a Facebook post shortly after the first GOP debate wrapped in August.

    She took a selfie with Clinton, writing, "I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    &quot;Pawn Stars&quot; star Rick Harrison told CNN&#39;s Chris Moody that he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/30/politics/pawn-stars-rick-harrison-marco-rubio/index.html&quot;&gt;endorsed&lt;/a&gt; Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio, but the decision could cost him. He said he was &quot;deeply impressed&quot; with Rubio when he first met him, but that as a celebrity, getting political does worry him &quot;to a degree.&quot;
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    "Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison told CNN's Chris Moody that he endorsed Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio, but the decision could cost him. He said he was "deeply impressed" with Rubio when he first met him, but that as a celebrity, getting political does worry him "to a degree."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    Rapper 50 Cent announced his support for Clinton, telling &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2015/05/21/50-cent-backs-hillary-clinton-for-president-it-s-hillary-time.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Daily Beast&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;It&#39;s Hillary time!&quot;
    Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?
    Rapper 50 Cent announced his support for Clinton, telling The Daily Beast, "It's Hillary time!"
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    scott baio donald trump compositeted cruz phil robertson endorsement tommy chong bernie sanders web ad origwx js_00002705hillary clinton january 8, 2016demi lovato hillary clinton jan 21, 2016ronda rousey bernie sanders compositeeva longoria hillary clintonkaty perry october 24, 2015seth macfarlane bernie sanders compositebernie sanders Kareem Abdul-Jabbar compositekid rock ben carson composite Mike Huckabee Chuck Norrisjames woods carly fiorina compositehillary clinton kim kardashian kanye selfiemarco rubio Rick Harrisoncelebrity endorsements hillary clinton 50 cent
    Hip hop both reflects the diverse America we are today, and the diverse America most of us embrace for our future. Country music, in stark contrast, is reflective of the past. That's not a knock on country music, which by the way I love. It's just a simple fact: Hip hop is significantly more mainstream because it reflects social and cultural aspirations -- or, in other words, what's "cool."
    In recent years, pop cultural stars have learned to use social media to create auras of cool around them. And Twitter's No. 1 most followed person Katy Perry is no exception. As a tastemaker, she is a leader even in the political realm. Therefore, it was notable when Perry performed right before Clinton's convention speech. Her performance wasn't just about generating eyeballs and clicks. Perry's presence sent a message, especially to young voters, that liberal politics are cool.
    Beyoncé: &#39;Stop killing us&#39;
    Beyoncé: 'Stop killing us'

      JUST WATCHED

      Beyoncé: 'Stop killing us'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Beyoncé: 'Stop killing us' 00:55
    Read More
    And Perry isn't the only political tastemaker. Just as Beyoncé can bless kale with coolness, so, too, can she do the same for Black Lives Matter. When Amy Schumer stands up for common sense gun control and Lena Dunham speaks up for abortion rights, they're not just mobilizing their followings but deploying their cultural currencies. In other words, these celebrities are showing not just what cool kids wear and listen to, but what cool kids can and should believe in.
    The contrast is stark when considering Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Scott Baio, an actor whose career peaked in the 1980s, and a potpourri of soap opera stars were the biggest names that Trump could draw to his disastrous and frightening Republican National Convention. And he hasn't received any notable celebrity endorsements since. Meanwhile, the list of Clinton's celebrity endorsers and donors is literally too long to mention.
    Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic Party&#39;s nomination for President during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28. The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state is the first woman to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for President during the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28. The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state is the first woman to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 40
    Before she married Bill Clinton, she was Hillary Rodham. Here she is attending Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1969 and spoke at the commencement ceremony. After Wellesley, she attended Yale Law School.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Before she married Bill Clinton, she was Hillary Rodham. Here she is attending Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1969 and spoke at the commencement ceremony. After Wellesley, she attended Yale Law School.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 40
    Rodham was a lawyer for the Rodino Committee, whose work led to impeachment charges against U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1974.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Rodham was a lawyer for the Rodino Committee, whose work led to impeachment charges against U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1974.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 40
    In 1975, Rodham married Bill Clinton, whom she met at Yale Law School. He became the governor of Arkansas in 1978. In 1980, the couple had a daughter, Chelsea.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    In 1975, Rodham married Bill Clinton, whom she met at Yale Law School. He became the governor of Arkansas in 1978. In 1980, the couple had a daughter, Chelsea.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 40
    Arkansas&#39; first lady, now using the name Hillary Rodham Clinton, wears her inaugural ball gown in 1985.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Arkansas' first lady, now using the name Hillary Rodham Clinton, wears her inaugural ball gown in 1985.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 40
    The Clintons celebrate Bill&#39;s inauguration in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1991. He was governor from 1983 to 1992, when he was elected President.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons celebrate Bill's inauguration in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1991. He was governor from 1983 to 1992, when he was elected President.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 40
    Bill Clinton comforts his wife on the set of &quot;60 Minutes&quot; after a stage light broke loose from the ceiling and knocked her down in January 1992.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Bill Clinton comforts his wife on the set of "60 Minutes" after a stage light broke loose from the ceiling and knocked her down in January 1992.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 40
    In June 1992, Clinton uses a sewing machine designed to eliminate back and wrist strain. She had just given a speech at a convention of the International Ladies&#39; Garment Workers Union.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    In June 1992, Clinton uses a sewing machine designed to eliminate back and wrist strain. She had just given a speech at a convention of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 40
    During the 1992 presidential campaign, Clinton jokes with her husband&#39;s running mate, Al Gore, and Gore&#39;s wife, Tipper, aboard a campaign bus.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    During the 1992 presidential campaign, Clinton jokes with her husband's running mate, Al Gore, and Gore's wife, Tipper, aboard a campaign bus.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 40
    Clinton accompanies her husband as he takes the oath of office in January 1993.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton accompanies her husband as he takes the oath of office in January 1993.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 40
    The Clintons share a laugh on Capitol Hill in 1993.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons share a laugh on Capitol Hill in 1993.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 40
    Clinton unveils the renovated Blue Room of the White House in 1995.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton unveils the renovated Blue Room of the White House in 1995.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 40
    Clinton waves to the media in January 1996 as she arrives for an appearance before a grand jury in Washington. The first lady was subpoenaed to testify as a witness in the investigation of the Whitewater land deal in Arkansas. The Clintons&#39; business investment was investigated, but ultimately they were cleared of any wrongdoing.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton waves to the media in January 1996 as she arrives for an appearance before a grand jury in Washington. The first lady was subpoenaed to testify as a witness in the investigation of the Whitewater land deal in Arkansas. The Clintons' business investment was investigated, but ultimately they were cleared of any wrongdoing.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 40
    The Clintons hug as Bill is sworn in for a second term as President.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons hug as Bill is sworn in for a second term as President.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 40
    The first lady holds up a Grammy Award, which she won for her audiobook &quot;It Takes a Village&quot; in 1997.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The first lady holds up a Grammy Award, which she won for her audiobook "It Takes a Village" in 1997.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 40
    The Clintons dance on a beach in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 1998. Later that month, Bill Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons dance on a beach in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 1998. Later that month, Bill Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 40
    Clinton looks on as her husband discusses the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 26, 1998. Clinton declared, &quot;I did not have sexual relations with that woman.&quot; In August of that year, Clinton testified before a grand jury and admitted to having &quot;inappropriate intimate contact&quot; with Lewinsky, but he said it did not constitute sexual relations because they had not had intercourse. He was impeached in December on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton looks on as her husband discusses the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 26, 1998. Clinton declared, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman." In August of that year, Clinton testified before a grand jury and admitted to having "inappropriate intimate contact" with Lewinsky, but he said it did not constitute sexual relations because they had not had intercourse. He was impeached in December on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 40
    The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, as they leave the White House for a vacation in August 1998.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, as they leave the White House for a vacation in August 1998.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 40
    President Clinton makes a statement at the White House in December 1998, thanking members of Congress who voted against his impeachment. The Senate trial ended with an acquittal in February 1999.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    President Clinton makes a statement at the White House in December 1998, thanking members of Congress who voted against his impeachment. The Senate trial ended with an acquittal in February 1999.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 40
    Clinton announces in February 2000 that she will seek the U.S. Senate seat in New York. She was elected later that year.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton announces in February 2000 that she will seek the U.S. Senate seat in New York. She was elected later that year.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 40
    Clinton makes her first appearance on the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton makes her first appearance on the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 40
    Sen. Clinton comforts Maren Sarkarat, a woman who lost her husband in the September 11 terrorist attacks, during a ground-zero memorial in October 2001.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Sen. Clinton comforts Maren Sarkarat, a woman who lost her husband in the September 11 terrorist attacks, during a ground-zero memorial in October 2001.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 40
    Clinton holds up her book &quot;Living History&quot; before a signing in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in 2003.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton holds up her book "Living History" before a signing in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in 2003.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 40
    Clinton and another presidential hopeful, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, applaud at the start of a Democratic debate in 2007.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton and another presidential hopeful, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, applaud at the start of a Democratic debate in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 40
    Obama and Clinton talk on the plane on their way to a rally in Unity, New Hampshire, in June 2008. She had recently ended her presidential campaign and endorsed Obama.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Obama and Clinton talk on the plane on their way to a rally in Unity, New Hampshire, in June 2008. She had recently ended her presidential campaign and endorsed Obama.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 40
    Obama is flanked by Clinton and Vice President-elect Joe Biden at a news conference in Chicago in December 2008. He had designated Clinton to be his secretary of state.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Obama is flanked by Clinton and Vice President-elect Joe Biden at a news conference in Chicago in December 2008. He had designated Clinton to be his secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 40
    Clinton, as secretary of state, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting just outside Moscow in March 2010.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton, as secretary of state, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting just outside Moscow in March 2010.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 40
    The Clintons pose on the day of Chelsea&#39;s wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    The Clintons pose on the day of Chelsea's wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 40
    In this photo provided by the White House, Obama, Clinton, Biden and other members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    In this photo provided by the White House, Obama, Clinton, Biden and other members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 40
    Clinton checks her Blackberry inside a military plane after leaving Malta in October 2011. In 2015, The New York Times reported that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, raises security and preservation concerns. Clinton later said she used a private domain out of &quot;convenience,&quot; but admits in retrospect &quot;it would have been better&quot; to use multiple emails.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton checks her Blackberry inside a military plane after leaving Malta in October 2011. In 2015, The New York Times reported that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, raises security and preservation concerns. Clinton later said she used a private domain out of "convenience," but admits in retrospect "it would have been better" to use multiple emails.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 40
    Clinton arrives for a group photo before a forum with the Gulf Cooperation Council in March 2012. The forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton arrives for a group photo before a forum with the Gulf Cooperation Council in March 2012. The forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 40
    Obama and Clinton bow during the transfer-of-remains ceremony marking the return of four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Obama and Clinton bow during the transfer-of-remains ceremony marking the return of four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 40
    Clinton ducks after a woman threw a shoe at her while she was delivering remarks at a recycling trade conference in Las Vegas in 2014.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton ducks after a woman threw a shoe at her while she was delivering remarks at a recycling trade conference in Las Vegas in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 40
    Clinton, now running for President again, performs with Jimmy Fallon during a &quot;Tonight Show&quot; skit in September.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton, now running for President again, performs with Jimmy Fallon during a "Tonight Show" skit in September.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 40
    Clinton testifies about the Benghazi attack during a House committee meeting in October. &quot;I would imagine I have thought more about what happened than all of you put together,&quot; she said during the 11-hour hearing. &quot;I have lost more sleep than all of you put together. I have been wracking my brain about what more could have been done or should have been done.&quot; Months earlier, Clinton had acknowledged a &quot;systemic breakdown&quot; as cited by an Accountability Review Board, and she said that her department was taking additional steps to increase security at U.S. diplomatic facilities.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton testifies about the Benghazi attack during a House committee meeting in October. "I would imagine I have thought more about what happened than all of you put together," she said during the 11-hour hearing. "I have lost more sleep than all of you put together. I have been wracking my brain about what more could have been done or should have been done." Months earlier, Clinton had acknowledged a "systemic breakdown" as cited by an Accountability Review Board, and she said that her department was taking additional steps to increase security at U.S. diplomatic facilities.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 40
    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders shares a lighthearted moment with Clinton during a Democratic presidential debate in October. It came after Sanders gave his take on the Clinton email scandal. &quot;The American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;Enough of the emails. Let&#39;s talk about the real issues facing the United States of America.&quot;
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders shares a lighthearted moment with Clinton during a Democratic presidential debate in October. It came after Sanders gave his take on the Clinton email scandal. "The American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails," Sanders said. "Enough of the emails. Let's talk about the real issues facing the United States of America."
    Hide Caption
    36 of 40
    Clinton is reflected in a teleprompter during a campaign rally in Alexandria, Virginia, in October.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton is reflected in a teleprompter during a campaign rally in Alexandria, Virginia, in October.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 40
    Clinton walks on her stage with her family after winning the New York primary in April.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Clinton walks on her stage with her family after winning the New York primary in April.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 40
    After Clinton became the Democratic Party&#39;s presumptive nominee, this photo was posted to her official Twitter account. &quot;To every little girl who dreams big: Yes, you can be anything you want -- even president,&quot; Clinton said. &quot;Tonight is for you.&quot;
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    After Clinton became the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, this photo was posted to her official Twitter account. "To every little girl who dreams big: Yes, you can be anything you want -- even president," Clinton said. "Tonight is for you."
    Hide Caption
    39 of 40
    Obama hugs Clinton after he gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The President said Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. &quot;For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline,&quot; he said, referring to Clinton&#39;s stint as secretary of state.
    Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight
    Obama hugs Clinton after he gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The President said Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. "For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline," he said, referring to Clinton's stint as secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 40
    RESTRICTED hillary clinton DNCHillary Clinton Wellesley College RESTRICTED01 hillary clinton 1020Bill Clinton Hillary Chelsea 1980Hillary Rodham Clinton 1985Bill Hillary Chelsea Clinton 1991Bill Hillary Clinton 1992 RESTRICTED07 Hillary Clinton 1992Bill Hillary Clinton Al Tipper Gore 1992Bill Clinton inauguration 199307 hillary clinton 1020Hillary Clinton Blue Room 199510 hillary clinton 1020Bill Hillary Chelsea Clinton Inauguration RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton Grammy 1997Bill Hillary Clinton 199811 hillary clinton 1020Bill Hillary Chelsea 1998Bill Clinton statement 1998Hillary Clinton senate run 2000Hillary Clinton Senate 2000 RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton 911 memorial 2001 RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton Living History signingHillary Clinton Barack Obama 200725 hillary clinton 1020Obama Clinton Biden 2008Clinton Putin 201030 hillary clinton 1020Osama bin Laden death 2011Hillary Clinton 2011Hillary Clinton Saudi Arabia 2012Obama Clinton Benghazi remains 201201 hillary clinton 0602Hillary Clinton Jimmy Fallon 2015 RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton Benghazi hearing 2015 RESTRICTEDHillary Clinton Bernie Sanders CNN DebateHillary Clinton 2015Hillary Bill Chelsea Clinton 201601 hillary clinton twitter 0608RESTRICTED obama clinton DNC hug
    And this celebrity tastemaker differential is critical. Celebrities influence everyday Americans, and those Americans have friends. Since elections and political movements have a peer influencer dynamic, what one's friend thinks matters. Neighbors are best at swaying other neighbors to vote, and people often become involved in social movements, at least initially, because their friends invite them to an event.
    But the explicit appeal to a culture of cool reached a modern apex during Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, when artists mobilized to create pop-art imagery of Obama. Bernie Sanders, in a sense, borrowed from Obama's playbook, though his campaign tried to make its revolutionary ideas and agenda, rather than its candidate, the star of the show. And Clinton is taking a cue from Bernie's campaign. Instead of trying to make herself cool (I mean...), she is working on making clear that America's fundamental values of inclusion, fairness and opportunity for all -- the essential values that are at stake in this election -- are deeply, infectiously cool.
    Latino Trump supporter warns &#39;taco trucks on every corner&#39;
    SOTU Panel_00014526

      JUST WATCHED

      Latino Trump supporter warns 'taco trucks on every corner'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Latino Trump supporter warns 'taco trucks on every corner' 08:33
    The Trump campaign has taken a different approach. A Trump surrogate, Marco Gutierrez, told MSNBC's Joy Reid that if America doesn't do something about immigration, "You're going to have taco trucks on every corner." He said it as if taco trucks were a bad thing. But the problem for the Trump campaign is that cool kids like taco trucks. They can be found on every other street corner in trendsetting hipster neighborhoods.
    And cool kids don't just like taco trucks. They like pluralism, tolerance, marriage equality, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, and wait for it, Hillary Clinton. While in some ways this election seems like the last ditch effort on the part of the traditionalist right to "make America great again," the cool kids are not interested in entertaining such backward ideals. They like where we are as a country -- our progress toward gender equality, sexual freedom, racial justice and integration of immigrant communities into our national tapestry. They want that progress to continue, and even more quickly.
    Last weekend, in the key swing state of Ohio, NARAL Pro-Choice America hosted a massive concert at a stadium in Cleveland featuring the musician Sia, actress Leslie Jones and "Daily Show" star Jessica Williams. At a time when Republicans in Congress are still trying to defund Planned Parenthood after dozens of failed attempts, it's a meaningful sign that more and more high profile celebrities are showing up to support abortion rights.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    And the Cleveland concert is just one of many examples. These cultural icons are not just telling their fans to pay attention; they're not just using their celebrity status to attract media coverage. They're signaling victory in the decadeslong culture war. They are affirming that homophobia, racial discrimination, misogyny and the backward regressive policies of the right are increasingly a relic of the past. The cool kids know it -- and soon, hopefully, the entire American electorate will, too.

    Sally Kohn is an activist, columnist and television commentator. Follow her on Twitter @sallykohn. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.