How the cool kids are voting in November

Story highlights Sally Kohn: Hillary Clinton is receiving major celebrity endorsements

Celebrities, or "cool kids," are critical tastemakers determining the cultural and societal norms of today and tomorrow

(CNN) The culture war began in 1970s America, when secular liberals and religious conservatives battled for the soul of the nation. Since then, there have been many skirmishes -- from gay rights versus traditional heteronormativity, feminism versus misogyny and racial justice versus white privilege and supremacy. But no matter the driving divisive issue, the culture war has always been a fight for our national cultural identity, a fight for who we are, how we define ourselves and what we decide falls within the boundaries of desirable societal norms.

To put it simply, the culture war has been a fight over what is "cool" in America. And perhaps more than any recent moment in time, the 2016 election highlights that the liberal left has decisively won that fight. Whatever you think of Hillary Clinton and her policies, it's clear that the cool kids are with her

When I use the term "cool," I mean as defined by popular culture -- what the cool kids are doing, not merely because of fads, but in response to fundamental social, cultural and political shifts in society. There's a reason hip hop tends to dominate the music charts today instead of, say, country.

Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election? Actor Scott Baio told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro that he's joined the Trump train because he likes Donald Trump's message and toughness. "It's very simple, because when he speaks I understand him," Baio explained. "He speaks like I speak. He communicates with people very well." Hide Caption 1 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?



"Ted Cruz is my man," Phil Robertson, best known for his role on the A&E reality television show "Duck Dynasty," has endorsed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for the Republican nomination."Ted Cruz is my man," he said. Hide Caption 2 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?



"Bernie's like a kush, like the best kind of weed you can get, because he's the answer to all our problems," Chong told CNN. Comedian Tommy Chong loves Bernie Sanders and has endorsed the Vermont senator for president."Bernie's like a kush, like the best kind of weed you can get, because he's the answer to all our problems," Chong told CNN. Hide Caption 3 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?



"I'm embarrassed to say this, but it took me far too long to start voting," Dunham told the crowd. "I had been of legal age for more than four years before I cast my first vote in the 2008 presidential election. It's not that I didn't care, but I didn't believe that me caring mattered. It was impossible for me to comprehend that one young woman checking a box after waiting in a long line could matter on a national level." Around 200 people crowded into a New Hampshire restaurant in January to see retired soccer star Abby Wambach (arms outstretched) and actress Lena Dunham (wearing the hat). Both endorsed Hillary Clinton. "I'm embarrassed to say this, but it took me far too long to start voting," Dunham told the crowd. "I had been of legal age for more than four years before I cast my first vote in the 2008 presidential election. It's not that I didn't care, but I didn't believe that me caring mattered. It was impossible for me to comprehend that one young woman checking a box after waiting in a long line could matter on a national level." Hide Caption 4 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?



In January, Clinton and Lovato drew a crowd of largely young women to the University of Iowa campus, where Lovato vouched for Clinton. After performing her hit song "Confident," Clinton turned to a new celebrity surrogate -- singer Demi Lovato -- in an effort to win over young women in Iowa, a state where Sanders' strength depends largely on his ability to turn out the youth vote.In January, Clinton and Lovato drew a crowd of largely young women to the University of Iowa campus, where Lovato vouched for Clinton. After performing her hit song "Confident," Lovato said: "I don't think there's a woman more confident than Hillary Clinton." Hide Caption 5 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?



"I'm voting for Bernie Sanders, because he doesn't take any corporate money," UFC champion Ronda Rousey endorsed Sanders for president."I'm voting for Bernie Sanders, because he doesn't take any corporate money," Rousey told Maxim magazine. "I don't think politicians should be allowed to take money for their campaigns from outside interests." Hide Caption 6 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?



She told Actress Eva Longoria has been an outspoken Clinton supporter since Clinton's 2008 campaign.She told TMZ in 2013 that if Clinton ran for President, she'd "absolutely" support her. Hide Caption 7 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?



Perry has been Katy Perry, wearing Clinton's famous H logo on her white dress, rallies Clinton supporters outside a dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, in October.Perry has been outspoken on social media about her support for Clinton. Hide Caption 8 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election? "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane is a Sanders supporter. He introduced the Vermont senator at a rally in October, telling the crowd , "He's the only candidate on either side who truly seems to grasp the magnitude of the catastrophe (of climate change)." Hide Caption 9 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?



He wrote that Sanders is "a mature, thoughtful and intelligent man." Basketball superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post slamming GOP candidate Donald Trump and praising Sanders for how they've handled their campaigns.He wrote that Sanders is "a mature, thoughtful and intelligent man." Hide Caption 10 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election? In an interview with The New York Times magazine, musician Kid Rock said that he was "very interested" in the things Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson has to say. Hide Caption 11 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?



Norris also endorsed Huckabee when he ran for President in 2008. Actor Chuck Norris has a very public bromance with former GOP candidate Mike Huckabee. When Huckabee announced his candidacy, Norris told The New York Times in a statement, "I still believe Mike Huckabee is the most qualified."Norris also endorsed Huckabee when he ran for President in 2008. Hide Caption 12 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election? Actor James Woods took to Twitter to say how much he admired Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, saying he was "proud to support this remarkable woman and her historic campaign." Fiorina suspended her candidacy in February. Hide Caption 13 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election?



She took a selfie with Clinton, writing, "I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident." Television personality Kim Kardashian endorsed Clinton in a Facebook post shortly after the first GOP debate wrapped in August.She took a selfie with Clinton, writing, "I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident." Hide Caption 14 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election? "Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison told CNN's Chris Moody that he endorsed Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio, but the decision could cost him. He said he was "deeply impressed" with Rubio when he first met him, but that as a celebrity, getting political does worry him "to a degree." Hide Caption 15 of 16 Photos: Who have celebrities endorsed for the 2016 election? Rapper 50 Cent announced his support for Clinton, telling The Daily Beast , "It's Hillary time!" Hide Caption 16 of 16

Hip hop both reflects the diverse America we are today, and the diverse America most of us embrace for our future. Country music, in stark contrast, is reflective of the past. That's not a knock on country music, which by the way I love. It's just a simple fact: Hip hop is significantly more mainstream because it reflects social and cultural aspirations -- or, in other words, what's "cool."

In recent years, pop cultural stars have learned to use social media to create auras of cool around them. And Twitter's No. 1 most followed person Katy Perry is no exception. As a tastemaker, she is a leader even in the political realm. Therefore, it was notable when Perry performed right before Clinton's convention speech. Her performance wasn't just about generating eyeballs and clicks. Perry's presence sent a message, especially to young voters, that liberal politics are cool.

