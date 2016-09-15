75,000 trapped in refugee camp on Jordan-Syria border, Amnesty warns

Story highlights Rights group says satellite images show dozens of makeshift graves in camp

Jordan designated the area a no-go zone after a suicide bombing on the border in June

(CNN) A clampdown on Syrian refugees entering Jordan has left 75,000 people stranded in the desert in a no man's land between the countries, cut off from aid for months, Amnesty International says.

The rights group released satellite images Thursday that show the extent of a makeshift refugee camp in al-Rukban, an area of desert known as the berm, along Jordan's northeast border with Syria. It's also near both countries' borders with Iraq.

The camp has grown from 368 shelters a year ago to 8,295 this month, Amnesty said.

The group also released video footage, obtained by a tribal council whose activists operate in the area, that it said showed dozens of makeshift graves of refugees who had perished amid the desperate conditions.

Amnesty said the graves in the footage were visible in satellite images, verifying the claims of their existence. CNN could not independently verify the assertions.

