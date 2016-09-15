This is Week 44 of a yearlong series: A Catholic Reads the Bible. Read Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3. Laura Bernardini is director of coverage in CNN's Washington Bureau. The views expressed in this column belong to Bernardini.

(CNN) A few years ago, I was going through a pretty rough time at work. I was stress-eating candy bars like they were kernels of popcorn. I wasn't sleeping. I was just constantly worried that I would miss a story or not be prepared for the day ahead.

My friend Kim suggested that I read a book, "One Word That Will Change Your Life" by Jon Gordon, Dan Britton and Jimmy Page. It is all about changing your life. The book walks you through creating a mantra out of one word that helps you focus for the year ahead.

I read the book in a few short hours. I started thinking that my word would be "hope" because I needed something to hold onto -- and what's better to latch onto than hope?

But I later realized that the word I really needed was joy. I already had hope -- hope my circumstances would change. I needed to find the joy in life and work again. If I wasn't appreciating the little things and working on change, there was no way I could see my many blessings.

Joy became my word, and it has been so since January of 2014.

