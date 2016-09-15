Grandmother in heroin photo to appear in court

Story highlights Grandmother in drug controversial photo has pleaded not guilty

(CNN) The woman in a graphic photo, who was seen passed out in a car after allegedly overdosing on heroin, will appear in court Thursday.

The infamous photo, distributed by an Ohio police department, showed Rhonda Pasek sitting in the passenger seat slumped next to the unconscious driver. Meanwhile, her 4-year-old grandson was seated in the back, looking out the window.

Pasek has pleaded not guilty to endangering a child, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. She is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing at the East Liverpool Municipal Court.

Six weeks before her arrest on September 7, she had been granted custody of her grandson, said Dane Walton, administrator for the Columbiana County Juvenile Court. The boy's parents had been unable to raise him. He will now live with his great-aunt and great-uncle in South Carolina, Walton added.

Last week, a police officer spotted a car weaving erratically between lanes, according to an affidavit.

