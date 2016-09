Story highlights FSU Health Services identified more than a dozen cases of hand, foot and mouth disease

The viral infection can cause fever, painful mouth ulcers and a rash on hands and feet

(CNN) Over the past week, Florida State University Health Services has identified more than a dozen cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, an illness commonly seen in children. No new cases of the contagious viral illness were reported Wednesday.

"We've seen less than 16 cases on-site," Director of University Health Services Lesley Sacher said, adding that she was aware of more students who either called without coming in or were seen by a health care provider elsewhere in the community.

The outbreak began as "a trickle" on Monday, Sacher said, noting that the infection is more common in day care centers than on college campuses. However, cases occur with regularity on college campuses, according to the American College Health Association.

"Anybody who has had a child has generally seen their child come home with blisters in their mouth," she said.

Along with painful mouth sores, hand, foot and mouth disease causes fever and a skin rash on both the hands and the feet.

