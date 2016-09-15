Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Why you may want to think twice before sharing drug overdose photos

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 10:20 PM ET, Thu September 15, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Prescription opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain&#39;s reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
Opioids: Dangerous prescription painkillersPrescription opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive.

Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain's reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.

As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Fentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It&#39;s often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
FentanylFentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It's often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids.

The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Codeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it&#39;s frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It&#39;s also frequently used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. The &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a682065.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;FDA is investigating the safety&lt;/a&gt; of codeine-based cough remedies for children younger than 18 due to concerns that it can lead to shallow, slowed or difficult breathing.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
CodeineCodeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it's frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It's also frequently used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. The FDA is investigating the safety of codeine-based cough remedies for children younger than 18 due to concerns that it can lead to shallow, slowed or difficult breathing.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
These pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dea.gov/druginfo/drug_data_sheets/Hydrocodone.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration&lt;/a&gt;, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause &quot;cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death.&quot;
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
HydrocodoneThese pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause "cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death."
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Oxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It&#39;s often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
OxycodoneOxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It's often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.

Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.

Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Morphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
MorphineMorphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.

As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It&#39;s often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
Meperidine Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It's often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth.

The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.

As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Hydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It&#39;s most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2730090/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;frequently mistaken for morphine&lt;/a&gt; in hospital &quot;wrong drug&quot; medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
HydromorphoneHydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It's most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo.

Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being frequently mistaken for morphine in hospital "wrong drug" medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
No, you can&#39;t get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;CNN&#39;s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/29/health/gupta-unintended-consequences/&quot;&gt;has reported on recent research &lt;/a&gt;that shows today&#39;s typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to the CDC&lt;/a&gt;, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
HeroinNo, you can't get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on recent research that shows today's typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor.

According to the CDC, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Though methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it&#39;s most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
MethadoneThough methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it's most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.

Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Buprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it&#39;s a &quot;partial opioid agonist,&quot; which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It&#39;s also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
BuprenorphineBuprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it's a "partial opioid agonist," which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It's also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.

However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.

Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.

The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
01 intro dangerous painkillers03 fentanyl dangerous painkillers02 codeine dangerous painkillershyrdrocodone - RESTRICTED10 oxycodone dangerous painkillers09 morphine dangerous painkillers08 demerol100mg-dea dangerous painkillers07 diaudid dangerous painkillersDangerous Painkillers12 methadone dangerous painkillers11 buprenorphine dangerous painkillers

Story highlights

  • Images showing people overdosing on drugs may do more harm than good, experts say
  • Experts say investing resources into treatment and prevention programs is more effective

(CNN)It was a well-intentioned attempt to show the disturbing effects of drug addiction, a common strategy among law enforcement agencies.

Officials in East Liverpool, Ohio, released photos of a couple slumped over in the driver and passenger seats of a car, pale and unconscious from a heroin overdose. Their son sits in the back seat, face visible for the world to see.
    The images spread through the Internet, inspiring a Wisconsin woman to share a similar scene with a local television station. Video taken on the woman's cell phone shows a couple passed out in a car from a drug overdose with a toddler in the back seat. Another clip follows of them lying on a grassy sidewalk as Milwaukee firefighters revive them.
    There's no doubt the images are disturbing. But can any good come from sharing them?
    On balance, probably not, according to public health experts, prevention specialists and ethicists. Fear may grab the public's attention, but privacy concerns matter, too, as well as what science says about the effectiveness of such strategies.
    Read More
    Little evidence suggests that using shame or fear is an effective deterrent to drug addiction, which, by definition, is a chronic brain disease characterized by compulsive drug use "despite harmful consequences," such as arrests, heart attacks, or loss of family support.
    If anything, it may have the opposite effect, especially for those depicted, experts say.
    Here are some reasons why graphic images showing the harsh reality of drug addiction may do more harm than good, and what can be done instead:

    They reinforce the stigma of addiction...

    Just like no one eats fried chicken with the goal of heart disease, no one picks up drugs or alcohol to become an addict, said psychologist John Fitzgerald. A series of life events, often beginning in childhood, builds up trauma that leads people to seek comfort through different kinds of risky behavior: alcohol, overeating, even drugs.
    A single picture does not tell the whole story of a person's road to addiction, said Fitzgerald, clinical director of CODA, Oregon's oldest opioid addiction treatment program. When we glance over images in a news feed and pass judgment without considering the context, we run the risk of becoming numb to the reality that addiction is a disease, not a choice, he said.
    "These images perpetuate myths about addiction and create a divide between people who understand this is a treatment issue and people who believe this is a moral issue or weakness of character," he said.
    It takes more than a picture, said Dennis McCarty, a professor at Oregon Health & Science University's Department of Public Health & Preventive Medicine.
    Effective prevention requires communitywide programs that reduce risk factors such as poverty, bad parenting, and lack of access to education, and strengthen resiliency by building a sense of belonging through strong family ties and healthy communities.
    For example, in Ohio, initiatives such as the Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Programs provide children with after-school and summer programs that include tutoring, field trips and other activities that promote self-esteem and positive social relationships, while delivering drug prevention services. For ex-offenders, the program offers needs assessments, job readiness and placement assistance, and mentorship.

    ... Which promotes shame that's ultimately marginalizing

    And, that's not going to help anyone beat their addiction, experts say. A vast body of research shows that shaming people addicted to drugs sends the message they're worthless and undeserving of redemption, which can discourage them from trying to stay clean or seek help.
    "Shame itself may invoke negative feelings in the individual. It may cause them to feel inferior, inadequate, and potentially a failure," said child psychiatrist Scott Krakower.
    These negative feelings may lead to antisocial behavior, causing them to seek coping strategies such as substance abuse, he said.
    Especially in the early stages of addiction, when the chances of turnaround are greater, "it is important to engage the individual in a positive manner, so they can feel comfortable seeking help," Krakower said.
    There's a reason we don't see PSAs showing your brain on drugs anymore. Campaigns and public service announcements that promote independence and self-worth are more likely to be effective deterrents, especially among children and at-risk populations, he said.
    "Teaching people to be more independent, to stand up for themselves, so they feel like they can seek help, those are more effective than scare tactics," he said.
    "Above the Influence," a program of the nonprofit Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, targets teens through PSAs and social media campaigns with a mix of messages dealing with friendship, bullying and substance abuse -- but with animal memes and inspirational quotes instead of graphic images. While it's too soon to tell how effective they are, it's a good example of where the research is pointing, Krakower said.

    IMPORTANT QUESTION ‼️ Follow us on @wishbone_app to weigh in, and visit us at abovetheinfluence.com/gotyourback to test yourself.

    A photo posted by Above the Influence (@abovetheinfluence) on

    In fact, the photos might raise curiosity about drugs

    The City of East Liverpool said it released the photos to raise awareness of the collateral impact of drug addiction on families, including children.
    "We feel it necessary to show the other side of this horrible drug. We feel we need to be a voice for the children caught up in this horrible mess. This child can't speak for himself but we are hopeful his story can convince another user to think twice about injecting this poison while having a child in their custody."
    But the images may have the opposite effect, especially among adolescents.
    A 2008 research paper found that high school seniors who viewed anti-drug PSAs during commercial breaks of an episode of "The Simpsons" were more curious about using drugs than those who did not see the ads.
    The researchers behind "The Curiosity-Arousing Function of Anti-Drug Ads" offered a possible explanation: Anti-drug ads "prime" viewers to think about their personal experiences, leading them to become curious about taking drugs to satisfy their interest.
    The findings fell in line with previous research suggesting that PSAs may serve to normalize unhealthy behavior and promote competition and imitation from the audience, the authors noted.
    Besides, it's not about the image that really matters, but how we process it. The city of East Liverpool said the photos of the Ohio couple were intended to deter both addicts and potential users. But research suggests that intention matters little if the viewer doesn't feel vulnerable to the health consequences.

    Then, what?

    PSAs emphasizing social implications have been found to be more effective than those focusing on physical harms of drug usage. Beyond that, we seem to know more about what doesn't work than what does.
    Evidence of the effectiveness of anti-smoking PSAs provides some cues. But it's an imperfect comparison because smoking is socially acceptable behavior -- though certainly to a lesser degree than it once was -- that underwent an image change, said Kathryn MacKay of the University of Birmingham's Institute of Applied Health Research.
    A combination of approaches in recent years has been attributed to an overall reduction in smoking rates, she said: laws restricting where people could smoke, heavy taxation of tobacco, bans on certain kinds of advertising, in addition to health-related PSAs.
    "It's very difficult to disentangle these different approaches, and likely they all worked together better than any single one would or could alone."
    The same may prove true for drug addiction, in which case, maybe some good will come from the photos.
    "This could be an opportunity for the [East Liverpool] chief to bring the community together, inventory their resources, select proven prevention strategies with evidence of effectiveness, and implement with fidelity to the tested model," McCarty said.
    "Prevention is complex and cannot be simplified. It is a long-term investment in the health and well-being of a community."