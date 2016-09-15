What we know about Donald Trump's health

Story highlights Trump was most recently seen by his doctor last week

(CNN) New information about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's health was released Thursday.

In a letter dated September 13, his doctor reveals previously undisclosed details about the presidential candidate's health.

Dr. Harold Bornstein, who is board-certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine, is an attending physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and has been Trump's doctor since 1980.

The 70-year-old candidate is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 236 pounds.

He takes the cholesterol-lowering medication rosuvastatin and a low-dose aspirin, which keep his cholesterol level at 169. His good cholesterol, HDL, is 63, and his bad cholesterol, LDL, is 94. His triglycerides -- the amount of fat in a person's blood -- are 61.

Read More