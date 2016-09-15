What we know about Donald Trump's health

Story highlights
(CNN)New information about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's health was released Thursday.
In a letter dated September 13, his doctor reveals previously undisclosed details about the presidential candidate's health.
Dr. Harold Bornstein, who is board-certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine, is an attending physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and has been Trump's doctor since 1980.
The 70-year-old candidate is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 236 pounds.
He takes the cholesterol-lowering medication rosuvastatin and a low-dose aspirin, which keep his cholesterol level at 169. His good cholesterol, HDL, is 63, and his bad cholesterol, LDL, is 94. His triglycerides -- the amount of fat in a person's blood -- are 61.
Trump's blood pressure was 116 over 70, and his blood sugar was 99. His C Reactive Protein, which can indicate a person's risk for a cardiac event, is UQ 0.7. His testosterone level is 441.6. All of these are in a normal range. As stated in a previous letter from Bornstein (PDF), Trump's PSA score was 0.15.
He last underwent a colonoscopy on July 10, 2013, which was normal, and no polyps were found. According to the letter, his calcium score was last measured in 2013 and was 98.
The letter also states the candidate's liver function and thyroid function are "within normal range." Similarly, an EKG and chest X-ray performed on April 14 were normal. A transthoracic echocardiogram performed on December 16, 2014, was also normal.