(CNN) Dark clouds and thunderstorms could not cast a shadow on In-Gee Chun's bid to become rookie of the year on the leading women's golf tour.

The South Korean charged into the lead on the opening day of the $3 million Evian Championship, the fifth and final major tournament of the 2016 season -- and was only caught right at the end by her compatriot Sung-Hyun Park.

"Before the round I was a little nervous today," Chun told the LGPA website. "It was very windy with a lot of thunderstorms, so I tried to focus more on my game."

Her preparations paid off. While Chun missed the cut and tied for 65th in her previous two appearances at Evians-les-Bains, on Thursday the world No. 7 hit 100% of greens in regulation and carded six birdies on the front nine in a bogey-free round.