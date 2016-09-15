(CNN) A Muslim designer made history at New York Fashion Week by showing the first-ever collection to feature hijabs in every outfit.

Anniesa Hasibuan, an Indonesian designer, included colorful headscarves in silver, gold and pink in her show at Moynihan Station Monday.

In Hasibuan's collection, the hijabs were paired with eye-catching gowns, suits, kimonos and tunics in colorful silks, velvets and brocades, adorned with sequins and pearls.

Hasibuan, 30, has blazed a trail as the first designer to outfit all her models in hijabs at an official New York Fashion Week venue. She was also the first Indonesian to present her designs there.

The show concluded with a standing ovation from audience members.

A photo posted by Anniesa Hasibuan (@anniesahasibuan) on Sep 13, 2016 at 3:00pm PDT

