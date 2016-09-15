'Moana' trailer has Dwayne Johnson hitting the animated seas

Story highlights Disney releases official trailer for its upcoming animated film, "Moana."

"Moana" stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as demi-god Maui.

(CNN) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and a bunch of monsters are hitting the high seas this holiday season.

Disney released the official trailer for "Moana," its upcoming animated film starring Johnson and newcomer Auli'i Cravalho, on Thursday and the film appears to be as fun as "Frozen," albeit in a much warmer setting.

The film tells the story of Moana, Disney's first Polynesian princess, as she sets out in the South Pacific to find Maui, a shape shifting demi-god played by Johnson.

"Moana" features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is coming off playing Alexander Hamilton in the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," which he wrote.

The colorful two and a half minute long trailer has Moana trying to save her village from sea monsters (some of which Moana finds to actually be cute) with the help of Maui. The trailer shows off beautiful computer animated imagery as well as pretty solid chemistry between Johnson and Cravalho, or at least their voices.

Read More