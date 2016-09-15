Story highlights Michelle Obama and the talk-show host went to a CVS

(CNN) First lady on aisle 4.

Ellen DeGeneres and Michelle Obama had some fun in a taped segment that aired Wednesday on DeGeneres's talk show.

The pair hit up CVS to grab some items to prep the first lady for life after the White House.

Obama appeared set on actually shopping, while DeGeneres played the trip for laughs -- teasing customers and insisting on opening a box of wine.

"You are not a good person to shop with," joked Obama, who will vacate the White House when her husband's term expires in January.

