'Bridget Jones's Baby' doesn't quite deliver

(CNN) Arriving 15 years after "Bridget Jones' Diary" and a dozen since its sequel, "Bridget Jones's Baby" is a not-so-special delivery. Sweet, slight and fitfully funny, it's a movie admirers of the earlier films should mildly enjoy, but cast in terms any new parent can understand, isn't worth the price of a sitter.

Renee Zellweger is back as the self-doubting heroine, whose innermost thoughts are the audience's constant companion. Having failed to find happily ever after with the dashing but buttoned-up Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), she's single, about to turn 43 and dealing with the fact most of her friends have paired off and procreated.

Numbing herself with self-pity and chardonnay, Bridget gets dragged (actually, shanghaied) to an outdoor music festival, where she pretty literally stumbles into bed with Jack (Patrick Dempsey, yes, still McDreamy), who turns out to be a wealthy entrepreneur.

By chance, she also twice runs into Darcy, falling back into bed with him at the second event.

Yet if Bridget's sexual dry spell is over, her headaches have just begun. Not only does she discover she's pregnant, but because of the proximity of the trysts, there's no way to know who the father is -- a predicament that seems to highly amuse her doctor (a very funny Emma Thompson, who also shares script credit with "Bridget Jones" author Helen Fielding and Dan Mazer).

