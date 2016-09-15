Story highlights 'American Horror Story' Season 6 theme was revealed in the show's premiere

The new season takes place within the frame of a reenactment and narrated through confessionals for a in-show documentary titled "My Roanoke Nightmare"

(CNN) Warning: This story contains spoilers.

'American Horror Story' Season 6 is returning to the show's haunted house roots -- with a twist.

In "My Roanoke Nightmare," which debuted Wednesday, Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr. play a couple named Shelby and Matt who move into a North Carolina home only to find that the house is not an average fixer upper.

But rather than experience the story directly through their point of view, the narrative is cut with documentry-style explainers from the characters -- played by different actors portraying the roles of Shelby and Matt (Lily Rabe and Andre Holland). They narrate their story as the audience watches it play out in an Investigation Discovery-style reenactment starring Paulson and her "American Crime Story" co-star.

Angela Bassett also appears, playing Matt's ex-cop sister, Lee, in the main narrative. Adina Porter plays her in the documentary-style explainers.

