Story highlights A passenger train has collided with a freight train in Pakistan

The Awam Express is one of the world's longest trains

Karachi (CNN) A passenger train and freight train have collided in Pakistan, leaving six dead and scores injured, police say.

The trains collided some 25 km outside the city of Multan in Punjab province, police spokesperson Nadir Chatta told CNN.

The freight train had stopped to allow officials to remove the body of a suicide victim from the tracks, he said, when the Awam Express train traveling from Peshawar to Karachi crashed into it.

The Awam Express is one of the world's longest trains, with 19 carriages. Chatta said it had been unable to brake in time. At least 150 people were injured in the crash.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed "deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the train accident in Multan today."

