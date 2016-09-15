Huge inflatable moon set loose on Chinese town by typhoon

(CNN) There are a lot of risks when a typhoon comes to town, but what about flying moons?

A moon balloon set loose by typhoon Meranti careened through Fuzhou, China, on Thursday, enveloping cars and astonishing local onlookers.

This moon balloon got loose in a typhoon and rolled through the streets of Fuzhou, China https://t.co/dxw0QsDPK9 pic.twitter.com/zO1XaCu2bw — CNN International (@cnni) September 15, 2016

In video posted online, the moon rolls over vehicles and buildings, while at one point a cyclist leaps out of the way to avoid the enormous inflatable sphere.

It had been part of a display to celebrate China's Mid-Autumn Festival, an important national holiday where traditionally offerings are made to the moon.

