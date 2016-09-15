Huge inflatable moon set loose on Chinese town by typhoon

(CNN)There are a lot of risks when a typhoon comes to town, but what about flying moons?
A moon balloon set loose by typhoon Meranti careened through Fuzhou, China, on Thursday, enveloping cars and astonishing local onlookers.
In video posted online, the moon rolls over vehicles and buildings, while at one point a cyclist leaps out of the way to avoid the enormous inflatable sphere.
It had been part of a display to celebrate China's Mid-Autumn Festival, an important national holiday where traditionally offerings are made to the moon.
Typhoon Meranti was one of the strongest typhoon to hit the region in three years, with winds speeds up to 230 mph (370 kilometers per hour).
Despite losing much of its strength while passing over Taiwan, Meranti still caused extensive damage, smashing windows, tearing out trees and destroying an 800-year-old bridge.
In Taiwan, hundreds of thousands of homes were left without power or water after the typhoon passed over.