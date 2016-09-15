Japan to join US in South China Sea patrols

Story highlights Japan also plans to give aid to other South China Sea nations

(CNN) Japan is planning on upping its activities in the South China Sea through joint training patrols with the United States and exercises with regional navies, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said.

Speaking Thursday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington, Inada asserted that Japan's role in the contested waters of the South China Sea would include Japanese military aid to countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam.

Inada also welcomed the US's plan to allocate 60% of its Navy and Air Force assets to the Asia Pacific region by 2020.

Territorial rows

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) escort ship Kurama sails through smoke during a fleet review off Sagami Bay, Kanagawa prefecture, on October 18, 2015.

Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan are among a group of nations engaged in territorial disputes with China.

