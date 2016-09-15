Japan to join US in South China Sea patrols

Story highlights
- Japan also plans to give aid to other South China Sea nations
- There are competing claims to vast areas of sea by countries in the region
(CNN)Japan is planning on upping its activities in the South China Sea through joint training patrols with the United States and exercises with regional navies, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said.
Speaking Thursday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington, Inada asserted that Japan's role in the contested waters of the South China Sea would include Japanese military aid to countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam.
Inada also welcomed the US's plan to allocate 60% of its Navy and Air Force assets to the Asia Pacific region by 2020.
Territorial rows
Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan are among a group of nations engaged in territorial disputes with China.
In July 2016, an international tribunal in the Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines in a maritime dispute by concluding that China had no legal basis to claim historic rights to expansive territories in the South China Sea.
Inada mentioned how China's recent activities in the East China and South China seas were "raising serious concern in the Asia-Pacific and beyond."
"I would like to underline my government's resolve to protect our territorial integrity and sovereignty," said Inada.
"To this end, we will continue our own defense efforts and also maintain and enhance the Japan-U.S. alliance."
Increased US presence
In recent months, tensions have risen in the South China Sea as the US has increased its presence there. In May 2016, the US Navy sent a guided missile destroyer within 12 miles of a disputed island in the South China Sea, prompting China to dispatch fighter jets and warships to "expel" the American ship.
On Wednesday, Chinese and Russian naval ships began joint exercises in the South China Sea, adding a new twist to the ongoing tensions.