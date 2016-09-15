Story highlights Canadian Kevin Garratt was charged with spying and stealing state secrets

He was arrested in northeastern China in August 2014

Hong Kong (CNN) A Canadian man charged with spying in China has been released after over two years in prison.

Kevin Garratt returned to Canada on Thursday, Ottawa confirmed in a statement.

"We are delighted that Kevin Garratt has returned safely to Canada and is with his family once more," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

"We remain deeply impressed by the grace and resilience of the Garratt family."

Kevin Garratt reunites with his wife Julia in Vancouver Airport on September 15, 2016.

Trudeau said Canadian officials "at the highest levels" were involved in securing Garratt's release.