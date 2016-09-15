One dead after Bali tourist boat catches fire

(CNN) A female foreign national was killed Thursday when the engine of a boat carrying 35 foreign passengers and four Indonesian crew caught fire off Bali, authorities said.

The speedboat was traveling from Padang Bai port in eastern Bali to nearby Gili Island when the fire broke out after 9:30 a.m. local time.

The tourist vessel was roughly 600 feet (200 meters) from port when flames took hold, said Heronimus Guru, deputy of operations for the National Search and Rescue Agency.

Fast boat from #Bali to #Gilis explodes this morning. latest: 2 dead, many injured https://t.co/0RTXZnIVPm — Ryan Ver Berkmoes (@ryanvb) September 15, 2016

Eyewitness Dex De told CNN he works nearby and ran to the port when he heard the news. He said many of the passengers were injured.

"Most of them were foreigners," he said. "Some were crying; some panicked."

