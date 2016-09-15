One dead after Bali tourist boat catches fire

(CNN) A female foreign national was killed when the engine of a boat carrying 35 foreign passengers and eight Indonesian crew caught fire off Bali Thursday, authorities said.

The tourist vessel was roughly 600 feet (200 meters) from port when flames took hold, Heronimus Guru, the Deputy of Operations for the National Search and Rescue Agency, told CNN.

The speed boat was traveling from Padang Bai port in eastern Bali to nearby Gili Island when the fire broke out just after 9:30 a.m. local time.

Rescuers are trying to confirm the nationality of the deceased and other passengers.

