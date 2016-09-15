Story highlights '93 Days' is one of the eight Nollywood films selected by the Toronto Film Festival

The film tells the true life story of Nigeria's fight against the Ebola virus in 2014

Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh was instrumental in curbing the spread of the virus and sacrificed her life to save countless lives.

(CNN) As she lay on the hospital bed, weak and coughing, Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh wished her son a happy birthday over the phone.

She asked him about his birthday presents and insisted his dad buy him a cake, after all, what's a birthday without cake?

Not long after that call she was dead.

This is just one of the scenes in the Nigerian drama film "93 days" that portrays Adadevoh's caring and motherly nature, even during her dying moments.

It was this care and heroism that helped prevent the spread of the deadly Ebola virus in Africa's most populous country in 2014.

Read More