Polar bears trap scientists in remote Arctic

Photos: The High Arctic – The High Arctic is an ice-bound desert that supports a fragile ecosystem. Environmentalists warn it's under threat from global warming as summer ice melts reach record levels. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Photos: MS Expedition – The MS Expedition was originally built as a car ferry, but now traverses Arctic and Antarctic waters as a cruise ship operated by Canada-based G Adventures, which offers environmentally sensitive trips. Hide Caption 2 of 17

Photos: Polar bears – Polar bears are guided by their superior sense of smell which can detect prey more than a kilometer away. Hide Caption 3 of 17

Photos: Raft expeditions – Raft expeditions allow passengers to get closer to the ice and the animals it supports. Trips to spot polar bears are accompanied by marksmen since the bears are known to hunt humans. Hide Caption 4 of 17

Photos: Walruses – Pungent and blubbery, walruses live year-round in the waters off Norway's northernmost Arctic islands. Their tusks can grow up to a meter long. Hide Caption 5 of 17

Photos: Harp seals – Harp seals can be found around Norway's northernmost islands. On the ice, they're hunted as food by polar bears, in the water they're prey for whales. They're also hunted commercially by Norway, Canada and Russia. Hide Caption 6 of 17

Photos: Multi-year ice – Multi-year ice -- often formed over centuries -- is a rich source of nourishment for the entire Arctic food web. Its recent decline spells trouble for the region's fauna. Hide Caption 7 of 17

Photos: Deeper Arctic – In 2015, the multi-year ice has receded far north, allowing us to press deeper into the Arctic than expected. Hide Caption 8 of 17

Photos: Oil prospects? – Recent years have seen the Arctic become a target for oil exploration. Last year oil giant Shell abandoned as uneconomic an exploratory drilling program in Alaska, but a resumption isn't ruled out. Hide Caption 9 of 17

Photos: Whale worries – "Agreeing to Arctic drilling is a bad decision and a mistake," says Susan Adie, wildlife activist and G Adventures operations manager. Sub-sea oil exploration could, she says, present a threat to the rare beluga, blue and bowhead whales that use these waters. Hide Caption 10 of 17

Photos: Midnight sun – The midnight sun casts a golden glow, hovering just above the horizon as it struggles to climb the earth's curvature at this latitude. Hide Caption 11 of 17

Photos: Guillemots – Another Arctic denizen, the guillemot, clings to limestone rocks that resemble landscapes from "Jurassic Park." Hide Caption 12 of 17

Photos: Reindeer – The High Arctic landscape also hosts reindeer, Arctic foxes and kittiwakes. Hide Caption 13 of 17

Photos: Education – Trips ashore from the MS Expedition are punctuated by lectures from chief field researchers. They're driven by the concept that welcoming and educating visitors to the region will help to preserve its future. Hide Caption 14 of 17

Photos: Record melt levels – In 2015, Arctic ice cover fell to the fourth lowest extent in the satellite record, with temperatures hitting the second highest recorded, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center. Hide Caption 15 of 17

Photos: 'Low years' – "Ten years ago this would have been an astonishing summer of ice melt," says Ted Scambos, NSIDC's lead scientist. "Now it is just another season in a decade of low years." Hide Caption 16 of 17