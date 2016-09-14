Story highlights Tropical Storm Julia forms over Jacksonville

Julia is the 10th named storm of the year in the Atlantic

Meteorologists question the storm getting a name

(CNN) While a super typhoon was wreaking havoc in East Asia, a little tropical storm named Julia formed in Florida on Tuesday night.

Yes, "in" Florida. As in, it formed over land -- a very rare occurrence, meteorologically speaking.

The center of the storm was over the city of Jacksonville when it was given tropical storm status late Tuesday night -- but that decision caused some controversy.

'Persistent organization'

At 11 p.m., the National Hurricane Center made the decision to name the storm after a small area of tropical storm-force winds was consistently reported for 12 hours.

