Texas high school shooter planned to kill stepbrother, police say

(CNN) A 14-year-old freshman intended to shoot her stepbrother and herself when she brought a handgun to a Texas high school last week, police say.

The September 8 incident resulted in the death of the teenager and left another student injured at Alpine High School in west Texas.

The unidentified teenager had not been bullied, and it was not a factor in the incident, the Alpine Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. Police interviewed nearly all of the 290 students at the school.

Last Thursday, the teenager packed a semi-automatic handgun with 18 rounds of ammunition in her backpack, according to the Alpine Police Department.

While she was inside a school restroom, another student, a 17-year-old female, entered the facility and noticed the gun, police said. The older student saw the teenager raise the gun in her hand and tried to get out of the way.

