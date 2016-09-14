Story highlights Person dubbed the "Serial Street Shooter" committed a series of highway shootings in Arizona

Leslie Allen Merritt Jr. was arrested in the case, charges dropped; his lawyers have sued the state and county

(CNN) Nearly a year ago, 21-year-old Leslie Allen Merritt Jr. was arrested and accused in a string of highway shootings in Phoenix done by a person officials nicknamed the "Serial Street Shooter." The charges were later dropped. Merritt's lawyers say his arrest was a culmination of a botched investigation, a wrongful arrest and a malicious prosecution.

"As we stand here today, there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that Leslie Meritt is the I-10 shooter," attorney Jason Lamm told reporters Wednesday.

The state of Arizona, Maricopa County and Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Maricopa County.

The lawsuit claims the Department of Public Safety was under "intense pressure and media scrutiny to solve the I-10 freeway shooting case" and brought on detectives normally assigned to other departments to work on the case. As such, detectives working the investigation had not received any training in weapons-related offenses, gun identification, or ballistics, according to the lawsuit.

"The Department of Public Safety and the county attorney's office perpetrated a public relations stunt to calm the public," Lamm said.

