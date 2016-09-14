Person arrested in connection with fire at Orlando gunman's mosque

Story highlights Fire started late Sunday night at Fort Pierce mosque

Authorities had been looking for a man seen driving away

(CNN) An individual was arrested Wednesday in connection with a reported arson at a Fort Pierce, Florida, mosque where Orlando gunman Omar Mateen attended, an official with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office told CNN.

The sheriff's office will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. ET.

The fire broke out late Sunday morning at the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce. Mateen, who killed 49 people at the Orlando nightclub in June, had attended the mosque.

No one was inside when the fire started, authorities said. St. Lucie County responded to the blaze around 12:31 a.m., after two drivers called 911 to report flames on the building's roof.

A man riding a Harley-Davidson-style motorcycle, possibly with saddlebags, was seen driving away.

