California bans killer whale theatrical shows, breeding

Story highlights California passes new law that ends breeding of killer whales

Killer whales can no longer be used in theatrical shows

SeaWorld has already announced changes

(CNN) California became the first state to ban the breeding of killer whales and using the animals in theatrical shows.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill into law Tuesday. The law, which goes into effect in 2017, passed after years of controversy over keeping killer whales to entertain humans.

Under the new law, the killer whales, or orcas, already in captivity may remain in the state, but they can only be used for "educational presentations" starting in June.

SeaWorld, which has orcas at its park in San Diego, said it doesn't have a position on the bill, but it ended its breeding program in March

The company has come under fire for its treatment of killer whales since the 2013 CNN documentary "Blackfish."