California bans killer whale captivity and breeding

Story highlights California passes new law that ends breeding killer whales

Killer whales can no longer be used in theatrical shows

SeaWorld has already announced similar changes

(CNN) California became the first state to ban breeding killer whales and holding them in captivity.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill into law Tuesday. The law, which goes into effect in 2017, passed after years of controversy over keeping killer whales to entertain humans.

Under the new law, the killer whales or orcas already in captivity may remain in the state, but they can only be used for "educational presentations" starting in June. This means they cannot be used for theatrical shows.

SeaWorld to end its Shamu shows

SeaWorld, which operates one of its parks in San Diego, has said the California law is in line with the company plans that were announced earlier this year.