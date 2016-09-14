Story highlights Remarkably preserved mammoth skull unearthed on California island

Discovery raises questions of its species, any interaction with humans

(CNN) A team of scientists on a California island are brushing away centuries of dirt and trying to uncover mysteries of human migration and mammoth extinction with a unique fossil discovery.

"This is a fantastically complete mammoth skull and in great condition," Monica Bugbee, a member of the project, told CNN about the discovery on Santa Rosa Island.

"It is likely the best-preserved mammoth skull, Columbian or pygmy, to be recovered from the Channel Islands. The size of the skull is quite interesting," she said Wednesday.

What's piqued the scientists about the skull unearthed this week is it's not big enough to qualify as a Columbian mammoth and not small enough to be a pygmy.

The pygmy mammoths, just 4 to 6 feet tall, roamed the island's grass lands and forests during the Pleistocene era, according to the National Park Service, which manages the islands.

