Good Samaritans risk lives to save woman from attackers

Story highlights The attackers shot one of the men

The other man returned fire

(CNN) Were it not for two good Samaritans who risked their lives, a Kansas City mother and her baby may have not survived an attack in a Walmart parking lot. And most likely, neither would they.

It happened in Shawnee, Kansas, over the weekend, police told CNN.

Two men attacked the 39-year-old mother as she was putting her baby in a car seat. They struck her in the back of her head, said Shawnee police Maj. Dan Tennis.

Hearing the mother's screams, the good Samaritans rushed to help.

One of them, a 33-year-old Air Force veteran, was shot multiple times when one of the attackers, later identified as John W. Simmons III, pulled out a gun.

